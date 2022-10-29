Setting the Stage for the Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 5-3 on the season when they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 8 Dolphins-Lions matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-3) vs. DETROIT LIONS (1-5)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 30

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Ford Field; Detroit, Mich.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown throughout Florida, throughout Michigan, most of Alabama, and Honolulu.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3.5 (over/under 51.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — TE Tanner Conner (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), CB Xavien Howard (groin), P Thomas Morstead (illness), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) and Emmanuel Ogbah (back) are questionable.

Lions — S DeShon Elliott (finger), DE Charles Harris (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and T Matt Nelson (calf) are out; G Jonah Jackson (neck) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) are questionable.

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 7-5

Last five meetings:

Oct. 21, 2018 at Miami — Lions 32, Dolphins 21

Nov. 9, 2014 at Detroit — Lions 20, Dolphins 6

Dec. 26, 2010 at Miami — Lions 34, Dolphins 27

Nov. 23, 2006 at Detroit — Dolphins 27, Lions 10

Sept. 8, 2002 at Miami — Dolphins 49, Lions 21

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 28 (2002 at Miami; Dolphins 49, Lions 21)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 11 (2018 at Miami; Lions 32, Dolphins 21)

Highest-scoring matchup: 70 points (2002 at Miami; Dolphins 49, Lions 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 30 points (1991 at Detroit; Lions 17, Dolphins 13)

Former Lions players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Lions coaches with the Dolphins:

QBs/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman

Former Dolphins players with the Lions:

C Evan Brown (2019), DL Charles Harris (2017-19), DL Benito Jones (2020-21)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Lions:

Head coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach David Corrao

It's been another rough start for former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell, now in his second season as Lions head coach. After being featured on "Hard Knocks" this summer, the Lions provided a fun brand of football in the first month of the season as the top-scoring and worst defensive team in the NFL, but the results just weren't there. Turnovers have become a problem since Week 5 and the offense has sputtered, though the defense had a good outing against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. It hasn't helped Detroit's cause that running back D'Andre Swift had to miss the last three games because of injury, though he'll be back for this game. Rookie second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson's play has been spotty so far.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

It probably would be rude to just say the Dolphins will win because they're playing the Lions, so we won't go there. This obviously looks like a favorable matchup for the Dolphins, but we'll get more specific and point out is last in the NFL in total defense, 31st in rushing defense and 31st in yards per play allowed. The Dolphins certainly have the firepower offensively to exploit that defense and put up big numbers here. On the other side, turnovers could be the key for the Dolphins. And we'd point here not only to the Lions' four turnovers in the fourth quarter against Dallas last week but also QB Jared Goff's four turnovers (two picks, two fumbles) when he faced the Dolphins with the Rams at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

An easy answer here would be to say the Dolphins will take the Lions lightly, but that shouldn't be a factor here because of the way the Dolphins squeaked by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The reason for concern in this game would be the Detroit offense if it avoid turnovers and/or if Xavien Howard winds up having to miss the game because of his groin injury. Having Swift back in the lineup will make the Detroit offense a lot more challenging to stop and we also should remember that Goff did pass for 355 yards in that 2020 Rams-Dolphins game. On the other side, maybe the Lions defense is on the way up after its performance against the Cowboys when Detroit held Dallas to 10 points until the fourth quarter of its 24-6 loss. And then maybe the Lions find a way to shut down the Dolphins offense enough to pull out a win.

FINAL DOLPHINS-LIONS PREDICTION

This certainly appeared before the season began as a game the Dolphins should win, and the Lions' 1-5 start certainly hasn't changed any of that. But it needs to be noted that the Lions scored 35, 36 and 45 in their three home games and their two bad performances offensively have come on the road. So expecting the Dolphins to completely shut down the Lions is unrealistic, particularly with Swift back and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also potentially in the lineup after he entered the concussion protocol last weekend. Make no mistake, this is not going to be an easy game for the Dolphins, but we're expecting their offense to at least keep up with the Lions and the defense is going to force a key Goff turnover or two at some point, and that ultimately is going to prove the difference. Final score: Dolphins 29, Lions 27.

