Possible Destinations for Wilkins

The 2019 first-round pick will become a free agent March 13 unless he signs a new contract to stay in Miami before then

Now that the deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise or transition tag has passed, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will become an unrestricted free agent March 13 unless he signs a new with the Miami Dolphins before then.

As one of the top free agents on the market, Wilkins isn't likely to be lacking for offers.

Where the 2019 first-round pick, who gave the Dolphins five very good seasons, will play in 2024 is anyone's guess, but there clearly are certain teams that stand out as more logical destinations at this time.

LOGICAL DESTINATIONS FOR CHRISTIAN WILKINS

1. MIAMI DOLPHINS

Yes, the possibility of Wilkins returning to the Dolphins absolutely exists. The Dolphins declining to use a tag on him wasn't about closing the door, but rather being unwilling to take an immediate $18 million or $22 million cap hit for 2024 that would only get reduced in the event of a long-term agreement. It's very obvious that the Dolphins would love to have Wilkins on the roster moving forward if both sides can come to an agreement on financial compensation.

2. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Raiders have been mentioned as a potential destination if the Kansas City Chiefs don't retain Chris Jones, but that's actually hard to fathom. Wilkins would be a very nice consolation prize for new head coach Antonio Pierce and a Raiders defense that was in the middle of the pack in run defense in 2023.

3. HOUSTON TEXANS

The Texans are an up-and-coming team with a bright future, complete with few glaring needs and a ton of cap space. Texas also is, like Florida, a state with no income tax to make it even more attractive for free agents. The Texans were very good against the run in 2023, but they have three interior defensive linemen scheduled to become UFAs and a fourth scheduled to become an RFA.

4. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks, starting over with new head coach Mike Macdonald, struggled against the run in 2023 and starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Wilkins would represent a younger upgrade at the position.

5. DETROIT LIONS

The Lions are coming off their most successful season in three decades and they're looking for more consistent pressure from their defensive tackles after hiring veteran defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

6. NEW YORK GIANTS

The Giants really struggled against the run last season and have a good amount of cap space. If the money is competitive, Wilkins might be tempted by the idea of reuniting with former Clemson defensive line partner Dexter Lawrence.

7. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The one team in the AFC East that would have some appeal for Wilkins and keep him in the division if he leaves Miami would be New England, with us reminding everyone that Wilkins grew up in Massachusetts. While the Patriots certainly don't look like contenders in the 2024, the idea of going home and maybe also playing for new head coach Jerod Mayo might appeal to Wilkins.