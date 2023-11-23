Breaking Down the Final Week 12 Dolphins Injury Report

The Dolphins have a bunch of question marks heading into the Black Friday game, but they definitely will have a key offensive player back

The final Miami Dolphins injury report of their abbreviated week ahead of the Black Friday game against the New York Jets figured to provide few definitive answers, and that's just how it played out.

The two definitive (or close to it) newsworthy items involved wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who will be back after missing the game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, and offensive lineman Robert Jones, who was listed as doubtful because of his knee injury.

Beyond those two, the Dolphins have eight offensive players listed as questionable and that group includes key contributors like RB De'Von Achane, T Terron Armstead, OL Robert Hunt, OL Austin Jackson and TE Durham Smythe.

Also listed as questionable were WR Chase Claypool, G Lester Cotton and FB Alec Ingold.

It should be noted that the outlook for Hunt and Cotton looks positive based on the fact the Dolphins did not elevate interior offensive lineman Chasen Hines from the practice squad like they did last week when Hunt and Cotton missed the Raiders game.

Armstead being listed as questionable also is interesting considering he didn't have a game status designation before the Raiders game.

Also of note, WR Tyreek Hill and RB Raheem Mostert didn't get a game status designation, meaning they're good to go.

Finally, as we've mentioned all week, it's absolutely remarkable for the Dolphins to not have a single defensive player on the injury report at this time of year.

The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Thursday and every player was listed as a limited participant based on an estimation.

JETS INJURY REPORT

Like the Dolphins, the Jets didn't rule out any players out, though they did list DB Michael Carter II as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

More significantly, the Jets have three offensive linemen listed as questionable — Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), former Dolphins third-round pick Billy Turner (finger) and veteran Duane Brown (hip).

Brown was activated off IR on Thursday and hasn't played since early in the season.

Also listed as questionable were LB Sam Eguavoen (hip) and TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).

Carter and Becton were listed as DNP on Thursday in the Jets' estimation (since they also conducted a walk-through), while Brown and Turner were listed as full participants.