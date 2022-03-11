A Dolphins Free Agency Checklist

The Miami Dolphins have some very clear priorities (or at least should have) when it comes to how they should attack free agency this year

The Miami Dolphins made their first significant move related to the 2022 free agency period this week when they placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.

While we can expect, spoiler alert, that they will be said to be interested in practically every free agent who will hit the market March 16 or become available because they get released or are being shopped in a trade, the Dolphins obviously won't be able to sign everybody.

If they could, it would make the offseason very simple, and the Dolphins would just sign every player and then let them compete in training camp.

But, no, the Dolphins are going to have to make choices and establish priorities when it comes to what they want and need to accomplish in free agency in 2022.

But, lucky for them, we're here to help with our suggestions.

Here then is the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins 2022 free agency checklist:

Re-Sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah (or Replace Him)

Yes, we're still on that bandwagon.

We ranked him as our most significant pending free agent last month and nothing has changed our opinion there, not even the Dolphins choosing to tag Gesicki instead.

While we're not suggesting that Ogbah is Myles Garrett or somebody like that, he's a borderline Pro Bowl player who has been the Dolphins' second-best defensive player the past two seasons behind only Xavien Howard — and that's not even up for debate.

He got off to a slow start in 2021 in terms of sacks, but he still was a factor in the pass rush in the first half of the season, as evidenced by the fact he was credited with the same number of QB hits (12) in the first eight games as he was in the final nine.

We can only imagine it was the $17.8 million franchise tag for defensive ends that kept the Dolphins from tagging Ogbah, but it says here they need to get a new deal done. If they don't, then signing a defensive end to replace Ogbah should become the top priority, though the free agent market doesn't offer that many options at the position.

Sign One (Maybe Two) Offensive Lineman

The offensive line was the most scrutinized position in 2021 and it's going to be the same thing this offseason.

We've even heard in certain circles the idea of the Dolphins signing not one, not two but three free agent offensive linemen in a complete overhaul. We've maintained all along that one key factor in the line improving will be natural development of some of the young players along with (hopefully) better coaching.

With that said, the Dolphins absolutely could use an established veteran up front, whether it be 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, Bucs center Ryan Jensen, Saints tackle Terron Armstead, Cowboys tackle La'el Collins, former Titans guard Rodger Saffold, or a player of that caliber.

The idea of using another premium draft pick on an offensive lineman, while a popular one among mock drafts, doesn't sit well here and it makes a lot more sense to inject a couple of proven veterans and let the young players already on the roster continue to develop with the hope they take the next step.

So let's go with signing at least one O-lineman, maybe even two, and use the draft for other positions.

Settle the Cornerback Question

Yes, the Dolphins have a major question mark at cornerback, and that's how to deal with the contract situation with Xavien Howard, which, yes, once again is an issue the team has to address.

As we explained earlier this week, if the Dolphins were looking to shop Byron Jones this offseason, that became entirely more difficult after his recent surgery because no team (or very few) will want to make a trade for a player in the middle of recovering from surgery.

The buzz about a Jones trade was accompanied by talk of the Dolphins being interested in free agent J.C. Jackson, which sounds great considering his ball-hawking ways. But having three highly paid cornerbacks is an unusual way of distributing cap space.

It's where the Howard situation comes into play because maybe the Dolphins will decide the time has come to move on and then they can go hard after Jackson to become his replacement. But, barring the ability to trade Jones, this almost becomes an either/or scenario — again because of cap allocation reasons.

Find a Veteran Backup QB

The Dolphins officially will have two quarterbacks on their roster come Wednesday, unless they surprisingly sign veteran Jacoby Brissett to a new contract, and one clear need for a backup for Tua Tagovailoa.

Brissett fit the mold of the ideal backup when the Dolphins signed him last year because he had starting experience but also was coming in as a clear number 2 and not somebody that players on the team might be looking at in times of struggles. The reason for that model last year and this year is that the Dolphins clearly are riding with Tua and they need to give him a full go before they make a long-term decision at quarterback.

Finding that kind of quarterback can be tricky because some veterans with starting experience are going to shy from situations where there's a clear starter because they still might have those aspirations.

Somebody in the Tyrod Taylor mode would be ideal if he doesn't re-sign with Houston or rejoin Pep Hamilton in San Francisco.

Other Items on the Dolphins Agenda

-- Re-sign Mack Hollins because he's a very good special teams player, did the job in his limited opportunities at wide receiver and is a team leader.

-- Try to land a proven wide receiver, though if the Dolphins hang on to DeVante Parker, this might not be at the top of the to-do list. And for those in a hurry to dump Parker because of his injury history, just don't forget about all the nice 50-50 catches he made last season.

-- Try to get a punt returner. Notice we said "punt returner" and not "kick returner," and that's because the kickoff return almost is instinct in the NFL. Former Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant is scheduled to be a UFA next week, but he'll be in demand and his familiarity with South Florida might be offset by resentment over not getting more of a shot on offense during his first stint with the Dolphins.

-- Try to land a playmaking inside linebacker and, no, it doesn't necessarily have to be former Seahawks perennial Pro Bowl selection Bobby Wagner. Not to say having Wagner wouldn't be great, but there'll be a lot of competition for his services and he won't come cheap. Let's just say that somebody like Jordan Hicks, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, would be a nice consolation prize.