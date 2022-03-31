Revisiting and Updating the Dolphins Free Agency To-Do List

The Miami Dolphins addressed most of their important needs during the first phase of free agency and the offseason

The Miami Dolphins certainly stayed busy during the month of March when they made almost two dozen moves designed to both keep some of their significant players and add free agents they hope can make a big difference in 2022 and beyond.

After landing Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill on consecutive days last week, the Dolphins put themselves among the list of teams who made the biggest splash in the early part of free agency, but how well did they address their needs and the issues with which they were faced before the start of the new league year?

To answer the question, it's time to revisit the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins 2022 free agency checklist, and then look at what still needs to be done.

The Dolphins To-Do List Before Free Agency

1. RE-SIGN DE EMMANUEL OGBAH

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

This move came down right before teams were allowed to start negotiating with pending free agents, the Dolphins giving Ogbah a four-year contract worth $65 million with $32 million guaranteed.

With the move, the Dolphins had secured the player who's been their second-best defensive player since 2020 behind only Xavien Howard.

2. SIGN ONE (MAYBE TWO) OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

The offensive line was a hot topic throughout the 2021 season and ever since that last game against New England, and it was clear the Dolphins needed to bring in some reinforcements.

They did it first with Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams before making the big of signing Armstead to a five-year deal that included almost $44 million in guaranteed money.

3. SETTLE THE CORNERBACK QUESTION

MISSION STILL PENDING

The Dolphins have a major question mark at cornerback, and that's how to deal with the contract situation with Xavien Howard, which, yes, once again is an issue the team has to address.

If the Dolphins were looking to shop Byron Jones this offseason, that became entirely more difficult after his recent surgery because no team (or very few) will want to make a trade for a player in the middle of recovering from surgery.

GM Chris Grier said at the league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that he's had several conversations with Howard's agent, David Canter, and continues to be hopeful the two sides will come to an amicable resolution that will keep Howard in a Dolphins uniform.

4. FIND A VETERAN BACKUP QB

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

The Dolphins clearly needed an upgrade for a No. 2 quarterback over Jacoby Brissett after his uninspiring performance in 2021 and they landed just that guy when they signed Miami native Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year contract.

Bridgewater has plenty of starting experience, but his role is to back up Tua Tagovailoa and perform when called upon.

Other Items on the Dolphins Agenda

-- Re-sign Mack Hollins because he's a very good special teams player, did the job in his limited opportunities at wide receiver and is a team leader. MISSION FAILED: Hollins signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

-- Try to land a proven wide receiver, though if the Dolphins hang on to DeVante Parker, this might not be at the top of the to-do list. And for those in a hurry to dump Parker because of his injury history, just don't forget about all the nice 50-50 catches he made last season. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Accomplished in a big way with the trade for Hill.

-- Try to get a punt returner. Notice we said "punt returner" and not "kick returner," and that's because the kickoff return almost is instinct in the NFL. Former Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant is scheduled to be a UFA next week, but he'll be in demand and his familiarity with South Florida might be offset by resentment over not getting more of a shot on offense during his first stint with the Dolphins. MISSION STILL PENDING: While Grier said that Hill told him he wanted to return punts for the Dolphins, he'll probably be too valuable on offense to use in that role.

-- Try to land a playmaking inside linebacker and, no, it doesn't necessarily have to be former Seahawks perennial Pro Bowl selection Bobby Wagner. Not to say having Wagner wouldn't be great, but there'll be a lot of competition for his services and he won't come cheap. Let's just say that somebody like Jordan Hicks, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, would be a nice consolation prize. MISSION STILL PENDING: The Dolphins focused instead on re-signing their players from last year at this position, bringing back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett and Sam Eguavoen.

What the Dolphins Still Need to Get Done (Besides the Previously Mentioned Items Not Addressed)

1. Settle the cornerback position

2. Pick up a punter: This isn't exactly a premium position, but the Dolphins will need to add one at some point. Michael Palardy, who handled the job in 2021, remains an unrestricted free agent, as is longtime Saints punter Thomas Morstead.

3. Try to land a playmaking inside linebacker