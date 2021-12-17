Reinforcements at Running Back

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will be coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and returning to practice Friday

And just like that the Miami Dolphins' running back situation looks almost normal again.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed both will be coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and practice Friday, putting them in line to play against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

And the Dolphins also could have offseason acquisition Malcolm Brown back from injured reserve after he practiced all week, though that made likely won't be made until Saturday afternoon.

In announcing the news during his media session Friday, head coach Brian Flores indicated the two running backs — as well as every other player on the COVID-19 list — have been involved in meetings all week through Zoom even though they couldn't be at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Gaskin and Ahmed could be joined in the lineup against the Jets not only by Brown but also by veteran Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement on Monday.

Before Friday, Johnson was the only running back on the active roster this week because Phillip Lindsay was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday and Patrick Laird was placed on injured reserve Dec. 7 after sustaining a knee injury in the 20-9 victory against the New York Giants.

The most recent development had rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks land on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Under a worst-case scenario, the Dolphins would have had to elevate the two other running backs on the practice squad, Dexter Williams and Jordan Scarlett, each of whom was signed this week.

Instead, the Dolphins could end up with the three running backs with which they began the season — Gaskin, Ahmed and Brown.

Amazing how quickly and drastically things can change.