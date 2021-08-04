Dolphins Training Camp 2021: Brian Flores Aug. 4 Takeaways

The Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question involves the linebacker corps and the offseason changes. "It's a group that works well together, or is trying to work well together." Mentions the different skill sets of the newcomers, like Benardrick McKinney, Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett.

-- Flores says emphatically he sees a lot of value in the return game, in reference to a question about Jakeem Grant. "We're happy to have him." Flores points out there's a lot of competition in that wide receiver room.

-- Tua has placed an emphasis on the deep ball, the Dolphins have placed an emphasis on the deep ball, Flores says. "If it's open, take a shot. We're not going to make them if we don't throw them."

-- Asked about Christian Wilkins bringing more juice at practice Tuesday, Flores jokes that he always brings juice and sometimes too much juice.

-- Flores says "there's no 1's, there's no 2's." The point is it's still early to be drawing conclusions about practice reps with which units.

-- Regarding Xavien Howard, Flores says things are still moving in the right direction. Same answer as Monday.

-- Regarding Adam Butler, Flores says he fits in well with the group.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will miss practice Wednesday with the injury that had him leave practice early Tuesday. Flores says he's day-to-day.

-- Players should use their platform to promote causes that are important to them, as we outlined with tackle Austin Jackson.