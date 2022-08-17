Dolphins Camp Aug. 17: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question is about Jaylen Waddle, and McDaniel jokes that he "just didn't feel like. it." McDaniel says Waddle was dealing with something he could have practiced with, he wanted to practice, but the Dolphins wanted to be preventative. "We'll take it day-to-day."

-- The practice Tuesday was a classic example of the conflict McDaniel faces each day, that of offense vs. defense. McDaniel said he brought up great work that Tua Tagovailoa had done to the defense and they responded with a strong performance in two-minute situations. He did say there were too many turnovers in the two-minute periods. "As a head coach, you feel completely bipolar a lot of times."

-- With the return game, McDaniel says there's competition there. "We have a lot of dynamic playmakers." Among those in the mix are Tyreek Hill, Waddle, Jevon Holland, Lynn Bowden Jr. and maybe even Chase Edmonds.

-- McDaniel says there's no necessity to find one guy to handle the return duties. Calls it a competitive advantage to be able to give different players opportunities.

-- One of the things McDaniel says he's liked the most about the team since the offseason has been its ability to respond to adversity or his challenges after something happens that's not to his liking. Says he likes where the team is heading into the second preseason game.

-- McDaniel says he doesn't enjoy yelling, but "'you do what you have to do to let them the urgency of the moment." Says he wants to be strategic about when to go that route. Says the players will tell us he has "a temper from time to time."

-- Heading into his first game at Hard Rock Stadium, McDaniel is asked what he's most looking forward to, he talks about the fan base and the connection between the team and the fans. Oh, he started off by joking, "Um, the aqua seats?"

-- Asked whether he wants to make announcements at this points because it's the last time we'll speak to him before the game, McDaniel punts. Jokes about maybe tomorrow being somebody's birthday, announces his wife went grocery shopping, but nothing regarding player status.