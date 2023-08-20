Dolphins Injury Update: O-Line Hit Again, Achane Leaves Early

Tackle Terron Armstead "is doing well," but the Miami Dolphins had two players leave the game early against Houston

The outlook for tackle Terron Armstead appears encouraging, but the Miami Dolphins offensive line continued to take some hits before and during the preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

In addition, the team watched promising rookie running back De'Von Achane leave the game early because of a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

The Dolphins began the game with not only Armstead sitting out because of an injury but also without guards Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton. And then guard Robert Jones left the game in the second quarter after being injured while pass-protecting.

Jones, who is among the contenders for the starting left guard spot along with Eichenberg, Cotton and Isaiah Wynn, pointed to his right knee when trainers came on the field to look at him. He was walking slowly when he left the field to head to the locker room.

THE LATEST ON TERRON ARMSTEAD

Armstead was wearing a walking boot on his right foot at NRG Stadium, two days after being injured in the second of two joint practices with the Texans.

The four-time Pro Bowl tackle tweeted Thursday that his mind-set was on being ready for Week 1, the Dolphins' season opener against the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 10.

“He’s doing well,” McDaniel said after his team's 28-3 win Saturday. “We avoided anything too substantial. In terms of a timeline, I’m not really worried about it. I’m just worried about him getting right as fast as possible, which I know he’ll do.”

Armstead underwent minor knee surgery shortly before the start of training camp this year after his 2022 season, his first with the Dolphins, was disrupted by injuries to four different body parts — toe, knee, pectoral and hip.

With Armstead out, veteran Kendall Lamm started at left tackle for the Dolphins against Houston.

Eichenberg didn't take part in any team drills during the joint practices with the Texans, so his absence from the lineup Saturday was expected. That wasn't the case with Cotton, who took part in both joint practices and took part in team periods in both.

“He had something minor,” McDaniel said. "He wanted to go, but I didn’t think it was fair to him to get through something and the potential of putting tape out there that’s not a reflection of how he’s been playing. So we held him out, but he wanted to get on the field in the worst way and we’ll be excited for that.”



Wynn starting at left guard, joining a starting left that also included Lamm, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson.

ACHANE INJURED WHEN SLAMMED

Achane was injured in the third quarter after gaining 5 yards on a rushing attempt when he was thrown to the ground by defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

Achane jogged off the field after the play looking to be favoring his left shoulder. He was stopped on the sideline with a trainer while QB Skylar Thompson was in the injury tent and then was carted to the locker room.

McDaniel said he expected more details on the status of both Jones and Achane on Sunday.

On the positive side, rookie nose tackle Brandon Pili was able to play Saturday after being injured in the late stages of practice Thursday when he stayed down on the field for a few minutes before having his head and neck examined.

