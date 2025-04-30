Jayson Tatum 'Didn't Say Two Words' to Friend Paolo Banchero During Celtics-Magic Series
In the NBA, friends can become enemies—and sometimes not willingly.
That's what happened during the Boston Celtics' five-game triumph over the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference first round series. Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was forced to temporarily put on hold his friendship with budding Magic star Paolo Banchero.
Speaking to reporters after the Celtics' series-clinching 120-89 win over the Magic on Tuesday, Tatum said that he "didn't say two words" to Banchero during the series.
"I got to talk to him a little bit in the hallway after the game," Tatum said when asked what it was like competing against Banchero. "I didn't say two words to him during the series. You know, that's tough. But that's part of competing. Just trying to have that edge throughout the series. But I couldn't be happier for him and the player that he's become.
"...He was unbelieveable this series. He made it tough on us. He's a matchup nightmare. And he's only going to continue to get better and better. And I'm certain we'll have many more battles in the upcoming years."
Both players came into the series determined to not let a friendship stand in the way of competition. And both Tatum and Banchero certainly maintained an edge throughout the five-game series. Banchero was excellent in a losing effort, as he averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Tatum battled through a wrist injury, missing just one contest and scoring 35-plus points in each of the final three games of the series.
Surely, Tatum and Banchero will greet each other like old friends when they meet in the gym again this summer. But should they meet on the hardwood for any more future battles, don't expect anything warm and fuzzy.