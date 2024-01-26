Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, White, DC Search, and More

Who's one free agent the team should target? Will Skylar Thompson develop into an NFL starter? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of the weekend #AllDolphins mailbag:

From Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz):

How much say/input should defensive star players get in who the new DC is?

Hey Josh, honored to get the chance to answer a question for you, and it’s indeed a very good question. I’m old school (fine, I’m old) and I’m not a huge fan of having players dictating terms like that, but it’s also 2024 and if most players dislike their coordinator, they’re not going to play as hard. I don’t see anything wrong with approaching the defensive leadership group to get their thoughts, particularly after what happened with Vic Fangio, who clearly wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea.

From Tony B (@1dfins):

Do you think Tua should win Comeback Player of the Year? Why is his name not mentioned after having the season-ending concussions and the following season leading in some QB stats. Thanks!

Hey Tony, not only is Tua mentioned, he’s among the finalists for the award. And, yes, you could make a good case for him, but the award is practically a lock to go to Damar Hamlin after he died on the field last year before being revived and playing for the Bills again in 2024 (albeit very little).

From Roman Stalbauer (@BSTKings):

What's your opinion on Ejiro Evero as our new DC?

Hey Roman, Evero is a man with a great reputation, but I think of the Dolphins being able to land him are microscopic. He’s under contract with the Panthers and if he stays put if new head coach Dave Canales wants to keep him. If not, then the Rams would have an interest in bringing him back and they wouldn’t be the only team with an interest in him.

From Lance Ulrich (@cleat48):

Hey Poup, thanks for everything. I really like your style. Any idea what really happened behind the scenes with Fangio? He clearly had full authority to run things the way he wanted on D. But given how fast he’s going to sign with Philly, wants to be there? What gives?

Hey Lance, combination of a lot of players not being fans of Fangio and Fangio clearly wanting to be in Philadelphia. This clearly felt like a mutual decision.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What's your thoughts on Campanile as the next DC? I'm reading a lot of players are praising him.

Hey Bob, big fan of Campanile and he’s a rising star in the coaching profession. The only question is whether Mike McDaniel, being relatively new in his role as well, would prefer somebody with more experience or somebody who’s been a DC before.

From Omar Kelly Stan (@157mph):

What does the perfect poutine look like?

Ha! For those not aware, poutine is a Québec delicacy consisting of French fries and cheese curds (similar to queso blanco) with gravy. The key is the fries not being too soggy beforehand.

From Mike Jones (@MikeJonesFla):

Skylar Thompson. Going into year 3 ... Do you think he's got NFL starter ability? McDaniel developing him privately in the lab? I like Tua but Skylar is bigger and more mobile and ... I may be grasping here but what a nice surprise if so!

Hey Mike, the jury is still out on that, but I would think he would need more seasoning before we even start thinking along those lines.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Alain, how bad would things have to be for the Dolphins to clear house next year? Miss the playoffs? Things are heading in the wrong direction. It’s another reason why you don’t pay the QB: you’d be forcing him on the next regime that comes in & certainly limit the choices.

Hey Craig, I would think that if the Dolphins indeed did miss the playoffs and injuries weren’t an overriding factor that there would be wholesale changes. But I also don’t think the Dolphins are going to make decisions this offseason in the event things really go south in 2024.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Not comparing the 2 & agree Tua may have reached his ceiling but in a 17-year career Marino went to one Super Bowl & lost badly. After either didn't make playoffs or bounced from playoffs in AFC Championship, Divisional or Wild Card, would Marino/Shula survive the current fan base?

Hey Dave, it’s not so much an issue of the fan base as it is the times we’re in. I would tell you there would have been some major grumbling after the Doplhins missed the playoffs four straight years (1986-89), also understanding that Shula bought himself a lot of goodwill with the perfect season and the back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):

Who’s your pick for our new DC? Also, one defense player that you would sign in free agency to make an impact on our roster.

Hey Mark, I think Rex Ryan actually would be a very good hire (say what you want about him as a head coach, he’s a great DC) or Ron Rivera. As for free agency, let me preface by stating it won’t be easy to go big-name hunting given the Dolphins’ cap situation. With that in mind, I kind of like the idea of going for linebacker Lavonte David, who has Miami ties and shouldn’t be overly expensive.

From MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT (@THROWBACKS4EVER):

How much longer until we get rid of the toothpaste logo?

Kudos for your persistence. Still haven’t heard one peep about a change coming anytime soon.

From DSPhins (@DSSalesGuy):

Knowing he was going to sign with the Eagles, why didn’t Miami ask for compensation for Fangio? Similar thing happened a few years ago with Patrick Graham.

Can’t speak exactly as to the Graham situation, but with Fangio, this was a case of a separation being mutually beneficial and letting him go got the Dolphins off the hook from the bigger defensive coordinator contract in NFL history.

From Javier (@jboy1724):

What happens with Mike White and is there any chance Miami gets a fringe QB that has something to prove to push Tua?

The only reason the Dolphins wouldn’t bring back Mike White would be to save $3.5 million off the salary cap, but that would mean that either there would be total confidence in Skylar Thompson being ready to be the top backup or negating that savings by signing somebody else. As for the idea of pushing Tua, ask yourself when is the last time the Dolphins had any sort of QB competition. That’s just not their M.O.

From Paid_in_Full (@LivinNthe210):

Alain, Rex Ryan as DC? Is that a possibility?

I haven’t heard anything to suggest it’s even a remote possibility, but I would like it very much because that dude can coach defense — plus it would make for a great press conference moment to ask him about Welker’s foot comments and vice versa.

From White Mamba (@McDaddyDisciple):

Who's the most realistic replacement for Fangio? And should we switch back to a more aggressive defensive scheme this offseason; we'll be replacing a lot of our players anyways?

If I had to guess at this time, I think I’d be inclined to look at Brandon Staley. As for switching to a more aggressive scheme, I’d be all for it, but I wouldn’t count on it.