Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Non-Elite QBs and the Super Bowl, WR Room, Running Game, and More

Back from a family vacation in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, it's time to get busy again.

Here's the third and final part of the new SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

With McDaniel as new HC and the offseason additions they made, what's a realistic expectation from the offense this year?

Hey Bob, that’s a great question. I think the clear expectation is that the offense will be better, but just how much better is what’s unknown. So we’ll call a realistic expectation for the offense to be in the top half in the NFL in points scored and yards, and an optimistic view for the Dolphins to end up in the top 10 in both categories.

From Jon Green (@ripplerat):

I am very interested in how much the #phins O will incorporate the fullback. I sorta feel this is not being covered by the media enough. … Do you think Lynn Bowden will make the 53-man roster? I think he's flying under the radar. What say you? … Do you think the #phins are done making moves to bring in any additional O-linemen? I feel that this is still their weakest position. … Best place for poutine in South Beach?

Hey Jon, multiple questions, so rapid-fire answers. The fullback hasn’t been addressed all that much yet because Alec Ingold is coming back from a torn ACL and didn’t practice in the offseason program, but, yes, it will be a factor. Tough call on Bowden, but I’d say now I’d put his chances at very slightly over 50-50. I’d put the chances of adding an offensive lineman at about the same mark. I’ve never had a poutine (awesome but not exactly light fare) outside of Quebec, so can’t recommend anything in South Beach.

From Kyle Edward (@KyleEdw84380051):

If Mike McDaniel wanted to install a Deebo-esque role into the offense, which player(s) do you think best fit the bill?

Hey Kyle, I’ll start by saying that’s not an easy thing to do because Samuel is very unique. That out of the way, the two players who jump out for that role would be Tyreek Hill and Lynn Bowden Jr. because of their running ability. But I would again stress that Samuel is a unique player and it’s also not a role I would expect to be replicated in Miami.

From Oscar Garcia Rivera (@OscarMGR14):

How did you like Playa del Carmen?

Hi Oscar, I would give Playa del Carmen and the surrounding areas a major double thumbs up and would recommend to anyone looking for travel ideas. All of us (wife and kids) had a blast.

From Mark Rodriguez (@MarkRodSTL):

The Dolphins rushed for 1500 yards last season. Do you think an additional 500 yards making it a total of 2000 yards makes the playoffs?

Hey Mark, no, I don’t think it’s that simple as an extra 500 rushing yards means a playoff berth. Looking at the 2021 season, 14 teams rushed for 2,000 yards or more and exactly half of those made the playoffs. There’s also no direct correlation between rushing attempts or rushing average and the playoffs because five of the top 10 in each category made the playoffs and five missed the playoffs.

From LFGYANKS #RepBX 60-23 (@NyyFanSince97):

How do you see the Dolphins WR depth chart shaping out, and who gets cut?

Howdy, this looks pretty clear cut at the top because Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. are the clear top three, Trent Sherfield likely will make the roster after being signed to a three-year deal as a UFA and Erik Ezukanma will make the team as a rookie fourth-round pick. Since teams keep five or six wide receivers, that leaves room for only one other, and if the Dolphins do go with six, I’d give the nod for the last one to Lynn Bowden Jr.

From Jose Vargas Prada (@jvargasprada):

Hello Alain, this is Jose, from Lima, Peru, a Dolphins fan since Marino was our QB. I think we will see a lot of 21 personnel on offense this year. Gesicki next to the line and in the slot. With the speed in the outside and Tua’s accuracy, I think we will rock!! What do you think??

Hi Jose from Peru, based on what the 49ers did during Mike McDaniel’s time there and his comments about how he likes using a fullback, I absolutely would expect 21 formations (two running backs, one tight end) to resurface in Miami after they disappeared the last couple of seasons. As for whether the offense will rock, we’ll have to see.

From Baldylocks (@Baldylocks13):

Is Eichenberg the answer at Right Tackle? #AskingForAFriend

Hey Baldy, at this point, no, I don’t suspect that Eichenberg will be the answer at right tackle because my expectation is that he’ll instead line up at guard. I also think he’s a better fit at guard in the NFL than tackle.

From Chris Davis (@KyLouFinFan):

Using 2000 forward as a cut-off what non-elite QBs (in the year they won it SB?) have won Super Bowls and what elite QBs who haven’t won stand out?

Hey Chris, good question. Non-elite QBs who have won the Super Bowl since 2000 to me would include Trent Dilfer (2000 season), Brad Johnson (2002), Eli Manning (2007, 2011), Joe Flacco (2012), Peyton Manning (2015) and Nick Foles (2017), though Flacco was elite in those 2012 playoffs and Manning was elite in the 2011 playoffs. As for elite QBs who failed to win a SB in the 2000s, that list to me would start with Philip Rivers and Andrew Luck (not including players who haven’t been in the NFL very long, such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert).