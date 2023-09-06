Breaking Down the First Week 1 Dolphins-Chargers Injury Report

The Dolphins listed 11 players as dealing with some kind of issue on their first injury report of the 2023 season

Because he wasn't spotted at practice during the portion open to the media, it was expected that Terron Armstead would be listed as DNP (did not practice) on the first injury report of the 2023 regular season, but there was a twist nonetheless.

While the nature of the injury Armstead sustained in the second joint practice against the Houston Texans wasn't clear, it certainly was eye-opening to see the specific injury that kept him out as back/ankle/knee.

Armstead was one of 11 players listed on the injury report with some kind of issue, although six of them were full participants nonetheless.

The only player other than Armstead who didn't practice Wednesday was defensive back Elijah Campbell, who sustained a knee injury in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WADDLE'S INJURY REVEALED

Among the three players who were listed as limited in practice was third-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was injured in a joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons the week before Armstead was hurt.

Likewise, the exact nature of his injury wasn't quite known and he was listed as dealing with an oblique issue.

Cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) were the other two players listed as limited. Bethel, though was back at practice for the first time since the second joint practice against the Falcons on Aug. 9.

The other six players on the injury report were RB De'Von Achane (shoulder), RB Salvon Ahmed (back), DT Raekwon Davis (elbow), OL Liam Eichenberg (ribs), S Brandon Jones (knee) and OL Connor Williams (knee).

CHARGERS INJURY REPORT

The Chargers are doing much better physically than the Dolphins at this time, with their injury report consisted of only two names.

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring), a third-round pick from Washington State, was the only player who did not practice.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II was listed as limited with a hamstring injury.

The Dolphins' 11 players on their first injury report tops the 10 they had for their 2022 season opener against New England, and even that included two players who were limited as vet rest days (Armstead and Melvin Ingram).