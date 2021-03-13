Mailbag: Free Agency Forecast, Hall of Fame Snubs, Working With Tua, and More

This new mailbag features your questions and my answers on the Dolphins backup situation, a late-round draft sleeper for the secondary, draft priorities on defense and the status of an Emmanuel Ogbah extension, among various topics.

So here we go.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Two questions: 1) How active will the Dolphins be in FA? 2) One surprise move or player nobody is taking about for the Dolphins?

If I had to use a term to describe how the Dolphins are going to be spending in free agency, I'd say "judiciously." I wouldn't expect them to either sign a ton of players or throw big money at any one free agent the way they did last year with Byron Jones. As for a surprise move, I can't help but keep looking at DeVante Parker's salary cap numbers if he becomes a post-June 1 cap and thinking the team might decide to move on if they pick a clear WR1 in free agency or the draft.

From Luis Negron (@LuisNeg15220093):

How many Dolphins receivers not named Grant have been working with Tua this offseason?

I'm almost inclined to say zero because it seems every one of his workouts ends up on social media and we haven't seen anybody else yet. But we're still in mid-March. Would think he'll be working with other guys at some point, if he hasn't already.

From Columnist, Phins com (@PhinsChris):

Besides Kuechenberg, name one Dolphin from the 1970s who is HOF worthy but hasn’t yet received the honor.

That is a great question. It's pretty interesting (and almost sad) to me that pretty much all the HOFers from those great teams came from the offense when the defense was just as good, if not better. The obvious answer here would seem to be Dick Anderson because he was very good for a long time. But Jake Scott also was a phenomenal player (though he didn't have the longevity) and Bill Stanfill also deserves mention.

From Bob's your uncle in goal #FlaPanthers (@Fins4E):

Is this coach Flo Stones song quote a distraction before FA, and he will go big? I think he did something like this last time and got CB Jones.

Love all musical references, like Brian Flores saying Thursday that "you can't always get what you want." Was it a distraction? No, because it's absolutely true that you can't always get what you want because the cap won't let you. I also don't recall similar comments last year. As I mentioned before, I think the Dolphins will do some things in free agency, though I'd be surprised if there's anything as big as the Byron Jones signing.

From John Cronce (@ihatejohncronce):

One FA you would be surprised if the Dolphins don't end up signing them? One player you would be surprised if the Dolphins don't cut them?

"Surprised" is not a word I would use in either case. Here's how I would answer those questions. I'd say I would not be surprised if they ended up signing Tyrod Taylor in free agency to serve as the backup quarterback. And I most definitely wouldn't be surprised to see them cut a wide receiver soon, and I'm thinking Albert Wilson might be the player most vulnerable because of his cap number ($5 million). Oh, and if it means anything, I don't hate John Cronce.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford360;

Do you see all 3 top RBs being available at 36 for Miami?

All three? Highly, highly doubtful, if not downright not happening. Let's put it this way: There's a much better that Najee Harris, Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams are all gone by the 36th pick than all three are still available.

From JASON (@jaysin7oh2):

Should the Dolphins move McCain back to nickel corner & sign or draft a safety?

By all metrics, McCain had a very good 2020 season (even though it was rather non-eventful from my vantage point) and the Dolphins love his intangibles. I actually have always preferred McCain as a nickel corner, but Nik Needham did a very nice job in that role for most of last season — yes, he had a bad game at Buffalo, but so did everybody on defense after the first quarter. I wouldn't be surprised in the least if the Dolphins did draft a safety because McCain and Eric Rowe both carry cap numbers around $5 million and it wouldn't shock me if either was asked to restructure their contract or cut.