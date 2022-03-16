Tuesday Evening Dolphins Notebook: Eguavoen Back, No Comp Picks, Former Dolphins News

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen became the latest defensive player to agree to return to the Dolphins

The pattern of Miami Dolphins defensive players returning to the team instead of leaving via free agency continued Tuesday night.

This time it was linebacker Sam Eguavoen who decided to re-up with the Dolphins, as he agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per multiple reports.

Eguavoen becomes the fifth defensive player the Dolphins have retained in free agency, joining Emmanuel Ogbah, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts and Nik Needham, to whom the team extended a second-round tender as a restricted free agent.

Eguavoen has played every game for the Dolphins the past three seasons after being signed out of the CFL and has established himself as a core special teams player. He had 17 tackles on defense in 2021, along with half a sack and a touchdown on the last play of the regular season when he got his hands on a New England fumble as they were trying a desperation multi-lateral play from near their end zone.

NO COMP PICKS FOR THE DOLPHINS ... SORTA

The NFL announced the 39 compensatory picks for the 2022 draft, but the Dolphins weren't among the 16 teams to be awarded one of those picks.

They will, however, receive one of those picks as part of the 2021 draft trade that saw them give the San Francisco 49ers the third overall pick in exchange for the 12th overall pick, along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

And in another Dolphins-related twist, the 49ers got that third-round pick (the 102nd overall) along with the 105th overall pick as compensation for losing minority employees Mike McDaniel and Robert Saleh when they were hired as head coaches by the Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Good to see former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris get his career turned around in Detroit, which re-signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract Tuesday. Harris started 14 games and had 7.5 sacks in 2021 in his first season with the Lions after combining for nine starts and 6.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

-- After rumblings about the Houston Texans possibly being interested former Dolphins first-round pick Laremy Tunsil, reports came out Tuesday that his contract had been restructured and his cap number reduced and he'll be back for a fourth season with the team.