According to a report, the Houston Texans have decided not to trade two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The rumor mill may have been feeding on this topic for months, but two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil will not be traded by the Houston Texans this offseason.

This news comes via Aaron Wilson, who also said that while teams did reach out to discuss potential trade scenarios involving the former first-round pick, Houston has decided to hold onto the 27-year-old. And if his social media is to be believed, Tunsil's pumped about the news...

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans have instead restructured Tunsil's contract. In converting his base salary to a signing bonus, Caserio has freed $8.4 million in cap space.

Widely regarded as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, 2021 was a year to forget. Held back by a thumb injury, Tunsil only made five appearances before being placed on injured reserve.

Prior to that, he'd missed just eight regular-season games in five seasons, and from 2018-2020 he didn't receive a Pro Football Focus grade lower than 74.5.

Rumors began to stir as the 2021 season progressed, with the Texans quiet on whether or not Tunsil would return from his injury at any point during the season.

The fire was stoked further after the season concluded when general manager Nick Caserio was seemingly non-committal when asked about Tunsil's future with the team.

In fact just this week NFL insider Jason La Canfora suggested that Houston may be willing to part ways with Tunsil, and even potentially eat some of his salary for the year, in order to clear cap space.

Whether or not the final decision came down to nobody meeting their valuation of Tunsil, or simply that Caserio and Co. believed keeping him was in the best interests of their team is unclear.

Regardless, with center Justin Britt having re-signed, free-agent guard A.J. Cann signing, and now Tunsil set to stay, Houston's offensive line is beginning to take shape.

Now all eyes will be solely focused on the next destination for quarterback Deshaun Watson.