Detroit Lions Re-Sign Charles Harris

The Detroit Lions will have Charles Harris on the roster in 2022.

The Detroit Lions continue to re-sign their own free-agents. 

One day after re-signing safety Tracy Walker, the Lions will re-sign Charles Harris after a stellar debut campaign in 2021. 

The agreement is reportedly worth $14 million over two seasons.

After bouncing around the league the first couple of seasons in his career, Harris produced for the Lions in his first season in Motown. 

"You mentioned Charles Harris, a guy who arguably had his best year, in my opinion. A guy that was just in a better place," general manager Brad Holmes explained to reporters. 

Being in a defensive system that best utilized his abilities allowed the 27-year-old defensive end to record 7.5 sacks last season. 

“You saw previously guys worked him inside, 5 technique, even in some systems all the way down to the 4i, and that’s not what he’s built to do,” linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard told reporters last season. “He’s built, in my opinion to play on the edge. He’s a very physical, a quick-twitchy player so he gets on and off of blocks well and he does things that a lot of other people -- you have to have a motor to do a lot of the things that Charles Harris does on tape, and it’s non-stop from the first whistle to the last.”

