Here's one plan on how to overhaul the Miami Dolphins roster during the 2024 offseason, which begins with the start of free agency next week

This isn’t what I think the Miami Dolphins will do.

They never do what I want them to do, and usually that's because the Baltimore Ravens covet the players I want/like.

This is what I think the South Florida's NFL franchise SHOULD DO to get to the next level, which is to produce the fifth straight winning season, and deliver a couple of playoff victories to end the postseason win drought.

The clock is ticking on this rebuild, which has an expiration date of 2025, or 2026 (depending on how Miami manages the salary cap this offseason), and for Mike McDaniel’s team to perform better in those critical January games, the Dolphins NEED an identity change.

Here’s my 10 step master plan to produce one.

1. Create More Cap Space

Extend Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Zach Sieler and Durham Smythe’s deals by a season or two (Hill and Ramsey need two more years to make their cap numbers manageable), which should collectively create $30-35 million in cap space. Of course Hill, Ramsey and Sieler’s contracts need to be sweetened a little by a million or two, but that’s the cost of doing business with upper-echelon players.

2. If Wilkins leaves, target Leonard Williams

Commit $60 million in guaranteed money to Christian Wilkins. If he doesn’t accept it, receiving more from another franchise, move on and offer a similar deal to Leonard Williams, who is a year older (29), more versatile and more accomplished. Williams has tallied 43.5 sacks in his nine NFL seasons, and would be a scheme fit for what new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver intends to run.

3. Add Derrick Henry to backfield

Release tailback Jeff Wilson to create $2.9 million in cap space, and replace him with Derrick Henry, whom the Dolphins should offer a three-year deal worth $21 million, with incentives. Only two of those years would be guaranteed, so Dolphins fans shouldn’t stress about Henry’s age (30), and mileage (2,030 regular season carries). I realize backs with that amount of carries typically fall off a cliff, but have you seen Henry lately? Focus on how his presence in this offense would force teams to put eight men in the box. Focus on the impact he can have for the Dolphins in goal-line situations. While the free agent class is littered with talented tailbacks like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, this is about redefining who McDaniel’s Dolphins are. It’s about creating an identity change, and Henry’s physical presence will allow Miami to shed its finesse reputation.

4. Add a seam threat tight end

Sign tight end Jonnu Smith to a two-year deal worth $10 million, which the Dolphins committed to do Thursday, and officially inked Friday. Smith will add a dimension this Dolphins offense hasn’t had since Charles Clay, opening up the seams in Miami’s offense because of his speed, and run-after-catch skills et.

5. Add physical receivers

Sign Jarvis Landry and Mack Hollins to two-year, $4 million deals that have an exit rank after season one. Both these former Dolphins possess a toughness and physicality that Miami’s offense desperately needs to complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. I'm not saying make huge commitments to these 30-something players. I'm referring to deals with $400,000 signing bonuses. At this point, the only way I’m re-signing any of last year’s receivers is if they agree to play for a $300,000 signing bonus and a veteran minimum salary. The Dolphins need receivers who have no fear about going over the middle and bringing down a first-down reception before getting blasted.

6. Re-sign two former starting O-linemen

Re-sign Isaiah Wynn and Kendall Lamm, offering both two-year deals that could be worth $6 million total. If the Dolphins paid Dan Feeney $3.25 million last season to be a backup they shouldn't balk at paying Wynn or Lamm, who each played admirably in their stint as starters. It’s not that I don’t want to retain Robert Hunt. It’s that I believe he’ll have priced himself out of the Dolphins’ budget, which is pretty tight because of the team’s live-for-today, pay for-it-tomorrow approach during this win-now era. If the Dolphins want to find an immediate starter for the offensive line, someone in the $8 million a year range, may I suggest Cincinnati's Jonah Williams, a 59-game starter, who might benefit from a move to guard.

7. Lure Lavonte David

I’ve been obsessed with the Dolphins adding Lavonte David since he came out in the 2012 draft, and I’m not giving up hope now, even though he’s 33 years sold. Davis just delivered his 10th 100-plus tackle season, and remains the heart and soul of the Buccaneers defense. He diagnoses plays quickly and has the range to cover still. I expect Tampa to come correct, but just in case they don’t, I’m putting a two-year, $12 million deal on the table, which guarantees him $7 million. Davis would be a massive upgrade over Jerome Baker, whom I’d offer a two-year, $10 million deal if David returns to Tampa. If both sign elsewhere, we shop for linebackers in the draft, and in the second or third wave of free agency.

8. Add a veteran cornerback

At this point it’s unclear what type of scheme or style Miami will play in the back end. That makes it hard to figure out who could be the ideal replacement for Xavien Howard, who made it clear his time in Miami is over. J.C. Jackson would be my top target because he’s the pressing style of cornerback I prefer. The Dolphins took a swing at him when Jackson signed with the Chargers a couple years back. But we now know he struggles in zone, so if the Dolphins are going that route they might need to look elsewhere. At this point I’d consider re-signing Nik Needham to a one-year deal worth $2 million because of his track record with this franchise. But I’m comfortable waiting till the second and third wave of free agency, and the draft to see what bargains are available.

9. Feast on flooded safety market

The Dolphins need to take advantage of this buyer’s market at safety. The recent release of Justin Simmons, Jordan Poyer, Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Rayshawn Jenkins flooded an already deep crop of free agent safeties, and should allow the Dolphins to upgrade on DeShon Elliott, who was solid, but lacks in the coverage department in my opinion. Even though Miami re-signed Elijah Campbell, the safety spot is barren (only two signed) and needs an infusion of two newcomers. I’d offer Simmons a two-year, $14 million deal and hope he accepts it. If not, that same offer goes to Geno Stone, who has history with Weaver from his time in Baltimore. If Miami fails to land either, I’d put a two-year, $5 million deal out to Diggs, Kevin Byard, Poyer, Elliott and Jenkins and see who bites. This might be a position I address in the second wave of free agency, or the NFL draft.

10. Acquire more draft picks

Dolphins need quantity, not quality, from this NFL draft. Miami’s roster is depleted of young, inexpensive talent with upside. The only players who fit that description right now are De’Von Achane, Cam Smith, Chris Brooks, Erik Ezukanma, Julian Hill and Kader Kohou, and some of them haven’t proven anything (Smith, Brooks and Ezukanma), or struggled recently (Kohou). The best way to infuse young talent onto a roster is through the draft, and Miami needs to consider trading down in the first and second round to acquire more picks because four of the team’s six draft picks will deliver fifth-round or lower-level talent. To restock the shelves, the Dolphins need to find at least eight rookies who can be groomed for the future by contributing right away.