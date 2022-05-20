Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Ingram's Impact, Bridgewater Effect, and More

Part 1 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

I know it’s only one practice but did anyone surprise you good or bad? Guys bigger, faster or slower than you thought? Is there still a chance to sign Hicks or Foster? I think both would be an upgrade.

Hey Reza, hmm, on the first question, it was hard for anybody to really stand out because there was limited work in team drills or even 7-on-7s and that’s where you can see some things. If I were to point out one thing, I’d say maybe Preston Williams ran more fluidly than I remember him from last year. As for Akiem Hicks and/or Reuben Foster, I wouldn’t necessarily close the door on the possibility of either being signed, though I suspect with Foster, the workout was more of a fact-finding mission in case the Dolphins became interested at some point.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, the Dolphins should be improved at both the run and the pass on offense this year. Which unit do you expect opposing defenses spend more time keying in on to start the season? Or do you expect opposing teams will not give any support to the run or pass defense?

Hey Dana, I would think that any team facing the Dolphins will concern itself first and foremost on trying to contain Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, whose speed is well established. The Dolphins running game logically should be vastly improved in 2022, but it might take a while before it earns the kind of respect that Hill already has earned.

From Hugo Castle (@CastleHugo):

Melvin Ingram being an UFA...should we really expect what of him??!

Hey Hugo, Ingram is a quality veteran who has the ability to be disruptive as a pass rusher and also is a solid run defender. He’s at a stage of his career, though, where he’s not an every-down player. But he showed up big for Kansas City in the playoffs last year. So I absolutely would expect him to come up with some big plays for the Dolphins defense, even if he doesn’t produce big stat numbers.

From Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL):

Does Tua have the arm talent to help produce two 1,000-yard receivers for the #Dolphins offense in 2022?

Hey Devon, buddy, you trying to start some controversy? The answer is an unequivocal yes, even though that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be bombs away. But, yes, it’s absolutely possible that both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both will end up with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

From jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain I’m wondering even though there is no QB competition, do you think having Bridgewater, who is a good QB, in camp motivates Tua to do better?

Hey Jorge, I certainly understand the question and having Bridgewater can only benefit the Dolphins because he certainly has the ability to win games if called upon. But I’m not sure I buy the notion of having Bridgewater bringing extra motivation for Tua. His motivation should be, pure and simple, to show the Dolphins he needs to be their quarterback moving forward, not just this year. And that would be the case regardless of who the backup quarterback on the roster.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

I actually hate the fact that so many people focus on the QB, but I'd like your opinion as to why there is so much hate for Tua. His stats are better than many other young QBs, but it seems like a lot of people want him to fail. Why?

Hey Richard, here comes the ever-popular Tua debate and how he’s viewed by different segments of the fan base. First off, I have a hard time buying the notion that any Dolphins fan wants him to fail because Tua failing would not be good for the team. And I also would take issue with the idea of “so much hate for Tua.” I would suggest there’s a difference in having some doubts about his long-term prognosis as an NFL starter and hating him. Just because some folks — myself included — refuse to anoint him as an elite quarterback until we see evidence on the field that he can be that doesn’t mean it’s a matter of hate. Besides, you do know there also are a lot of people who love Tua and are completely behind him, right?