Dolphins Open OTA 1 Observations

The Miami Dolphins' first open practice of the offseason featured some nice completions by Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater and a new twist

The Miami Dolphins conducted their second OTA session of their 2022 offseason program Tuesday, but it was the first open to the media.

The session offered an opportunity to get a glimpse at the Dolphins' development in the very early stages of preparation for the 2022 season.

With that in mind, here's a friendly reminder to keep the observations about positive or negative plays in perspective.

THE ORANGE JERSEY

One of the first things that jumped out when reporters were taking note of players in attendance and those missing was second-year outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips wearing an orange jersey.

While quarterbacks and injured players wear red jerseys (indicating no contact), the orange jersey was a new one.

Turns out it was a nod to Phillips being selected by coaches as the practice player of the day Monday, with the honor also including the right to choose the music played during practice the following day.

Being able to choose the music is some good extra motivation for players, with cornerback Nik Needham saying after practice he wants to get the orange jersey so he can play some California music.

ATTENDANCE REPORT

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice that certain veterans will be given occasional days off during OTAs, so with that in mind we can tell you that players who were not spotted at practice Tuesday included cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle John Jenkins and running back Chase Edmonds.

A few others were present but did not practice: tackle Terron Armstead, running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

Mostert and Ingold both are returning from season-ending injuries.

Also in attendance was Kendrick Norton, a former defensive tackle who spent some time with the Dolphins in 2018 before losing his left arm in a car accident the following July. Norton was a guest at practice.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater made some nice throws in team drills and later in 7-on-7 work.

The longest completion of the day was a nice touch pass by Tagovailoa to wide receiver Preston Williams on a deep out that likely would have gone for a 75-yard touchdown after the pass traveled some 25-30 yards.

Tua also had a nice pass to tight end Mike Gesicki over the middle in a 7-on-7.

Bridgewater's best pass was his first in team drills when he connected with Tyreek Hill for about a 25-yard gain in the middle of the field. He later had a nice pass down the middle to Jaylen Waddle.

Among defensive efforts that stood out, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene broke up a short Tua pass intended for Waddle when he stuck his hand in there.

Igbinoghene later got involved in a minor after-the-play altercation (very minor) with tight end Hunter Long.

Defensive tackles Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins each got quick penetration on pass plays that might have ended up in sacks in a regular game.