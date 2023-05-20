Should Terron Armstead be moved to the right side? Is there enough depth at linebacker? Who's the backup defensive tackle? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From MaraudeurNFL (@MaraudeurNFL):

Is Achane the replacement for a similar style Mostert? Any chance Mostert doesn’t make the team?

Hey there, no, I don’t see Achane as a replacement for Mostert, but rather just an additional speedy back for the offense who will put even more pressure on opposing defenses. Health issues aside, I would be flabbergasted if Mostert wasn’t on the 53-man roster.

From Scott Eckenrode (@snake21104):

I've been a fan since 1984. The seeming lack of concern towards TE is the most laissez-faire I've ever seen this team. Am I missing something? Are there hidden gems in this jumbled assortment of pieces, or do they not really care?

Hey Scott, I totally understand where you’re coming from, but I think there’s a simpler answer for what’s going on at tight end. I don’t think the Dolphins have a hidden gem at tight end, but rather a collection of serviceable players who can contribute in different ways. And the biggest point here is that this is an offense that’s built on speed and therefore does not depend on having a stud tight end the way the 49ers do or even Kansas City.

From Shawn O (@SO1010101010):

Are we set at the linebacker position?

Hey Shawn, if we’re talking about inside linebacker and excluding edge defenders, it’s a pretty thin group with Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley and 2022 third-round pick Channing Tindall. So, sure, there could be another move made at this position, but I don’t think it’s a slam dunk.

From Csonked Out (@csonked):

Who do you expect to fill in for John Jenkins now that he is gone?

Hey Csonked Out, that’s a great question, one that doesn’t have a definitive answer on the roster at the moment. Referencing the previous question, I’d see the Dolphins adding a big body at defensive tackle much — maybe this guy? — more than I see the need for another linebacker. So I’d say the backup DT isn’t on the roster as of yet.

From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark #FPB #Resist (@MilitantlyA):

Cynthia Frelund on NFL.com doesn't have the Dolphins as a projected top-10 offense. Do you agree with her? Show your working and remember only to write on one side of your pixels.

Hey Prince, you’ll have to settle for my words here and my initial reaction is I don’t necessarily think it’s egregious not to have the Dolphins in the top 10 if we consider what defenses were able to do against Miami starting in December (even before Tua was injured) and the fact the opposition is better than it was last season. Given the stupid speed the Dolphins still have on offense, I’d think it’s more likely than not the Dolphins indeed would have a top 10 offense, but again it’s not offensive (pun intended) to put them outside the top 10.

From John Kerns (yitwail):

If the team adds another RB, who gets dropped? FYI, I think they should go with the backs they have, and use the money saved for something else, but I might be in the minority.

Hey John, I’m of the opinion that you’ll be right and the Dolphins will roll with what they have. If I’m looking at the pecking order, then Myles Gaskin probably would be the first one to go, but I go back to saying I don’t think the Dolphins are adding another running back, Dalvin Cook or otherwise.

From Douglas Bose (via email):

Hey, why don’t the Dolphins sign The Punt God now that he’s available? He punts like 65 yards!

Hey Douglas, not sure it’s that simple because there could be some backlash for any team that signs him, but with the Dolphins they added Michael Turk as a rookie free agent to try to unseat free agent addition Jake Bailey, so bringing in Matt Araiza doesn’t seem like it’s anything that’s realistic to expect.

From Jeff (via email):

Hey Alain, maybe it is the San Jose Sharks fan in me, but I feel like I cannot help my eternal hope and optimism for things to turn great. I was extremely excited for Hill (and Waddle) to break their career rec. yds last year, but I surely expected everyone would've seen a lot more if everything went a bit better in terms of injuries. I'd like to know what your gut tells you with your experience viewing players over so many years. Essentially, if I was McDaniel, this is who I would assign to each of these players to study or analyze, with the hopes that some of the mojo rubs off on them. How much does "old tape" and throwback highlights make its way to the coaches' discussions these days, any idea? If you could wave a wand and impart the older player onto the current player, which would you choose?





Achane ---> Maurice Jones-Drew

Ezukanma ---> Brandon Marshall

Higgins ---> Antonio Gates

Noah ---> Patrick Surtain

Tindall --> Navorro Bowman

Jaelen Phillips --> Derrick Thomas

Cam Smith ---> Darrelle Revis

Hey Jeff, very cool premise you presented, first of all. I don’t really think or know of coaches who bring up tapes of long-ago players for players to study, though in rare cases players might do that on their own. As for morphing older players into the younger ones, those are all very ambitious projects and I think I’d say that I’d love to see Igbinoghene develop a lot of traits like Patrick Surtain.

From Tommy Champion (via email):

Hey Alain, with the Isaiah Wynn signing, do you think the Dolphins would ever consider moving Armstead to RT? I’m pretty sure he played RT for a bit in NO before sliding over to the left side. This way he protects Tua’s blind side. Wynn plays LT, where we played for 4 years in NE before being moved to RT. This would make it Wynn, Robert Jones, Williams, Hunt, Armstead. Then Jackson and Eichenberg can be swing OGs and OTs, and Hayes can get in the weight room and bulk up.

Hey Tommy, I hear what you’re saying, but as far as I know, Armstead has been a left tackle his entire NFL career and he’s so good, I don’t see a great need to move him to the right side. I get the idea of protecting Tua’s blind side, but don’t forget that on the plays where I got hurt last season, the pass protection was more than adequate — it actually was great pass protection and he just hung on to the ball too long. So, no, I don’t see or advocate for Armstead being switched to right tackle.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Who's best-short yardage back on roster in your opinion? Not counting Ingold, none are over 215 pounds.

Hey Dave, can I use Durham Smythe, who had a couple of carries last year? No? OK, then I think the answer has to be Jeff Wilson Jr., who’s clearly the thickest running back on the roster.

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

What would you expect De’Von Achane to bring to the offense that Mostert does not?

Hey Richard, Achane just brings even more speed to an already fast offense. In terms of skill set, they’re both game-breakers, though Achane (if you can believe that) actually might have even more explosiveness than Mostert.

From RL (@ronaldlyles):

Are there other upcoming opponents that run the Fangio DEF, like LAC? If so, what advantage or disadvantage is there to playing those teams? Also, is there an advantage for our offense against teams that run the Fangio DEF scheme?

Hey Ronald, yes, the Chargers play a similar scheme, which is what made the addition of former L.A. DC Renaldo Hill to the coaching staff such a good fit under Fangio. As to whether it’s an advantage or disadvantage to face a team that uses a similar scheme, I’m not convinced it makes much of a difference because the Chargers always can throw different wrinkles for that one game against Miami to not keep so familiar to the Dolphins offense.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989.