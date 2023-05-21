Who is the most indispensable player on defense? What's the position to watch in training camp? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins Mailbag:

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

It’s great what’s happening with the Heat and Panthers this year. How do we get it to duplicate with our beloved Dolphins?

Hey Craig, don’t forget about the University of Miami basketball team reaching the Final Four and the UM women’s team getting to the Elite Eight. So there’s some great mojo going on with South Florida sports. Maybe all the Dolphins need to do is take a really deep breath to try to soak in that mojo.

From Jose JARERO (@jjarero):

Hi Alain, greeting from Mexico! I'm concerned for those 3-and-short yardages. Do we have the big, bruiser back?

Hey Jose, the Dolphins don’t really have that big, bruising running back we normally think of when it comes to short-yardage guys. The closest halfback on the roster for that would be Jeff Wilson Jr. But don’t forget that the Dolphins often used fullback Alec Ingold in those situations last year and even tight end Durham Smyth at times. Bottom line is I don’t think the Dolphins are overly worried about having that kind of back.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

Hi Alain, I enjoy reading your posts and mailbag. With an already crowded RB room (Mostert, Hill, Achane, Gaskin & Ahmed), if Miami does add Cook like a lot of the rumors have them doing, how many RBs will they carry and who's the unfortunate ones to get let go?

Hey Bob, thanks, first of all. Let me start by saying that I don’t see the Dolphins adding Dalvin Cook precisely because they already have enough guys to add somebody who’s not going to come cheaply. But playing the hypothetical scenario here, and going with the idea they’d keep no more than four, then I’d say that Myles Gaskin would be the first to go and Salvon Ahmed would be the next most vulnerable.

From Al Hertz (@AlHertzb):

Two questions: All teams have injuries but Is there any team that had the level of injuries to critical positions that the Dolphins did (Blindside Tackle missing most of the year, Starting QB missing 5 games, #2 CB missing season, on top of normal injuries)? 2nd question about the Jets, should we expect a drop-off in their defense this year? Last year teams could play them conservatively and not run up the points since they had trouble on Offense; not the case with Rodgers. D may be on the field more if they score quickly.

Hey Al, first off, thanks for the Steve Hackett suggestion. Second question first, you make a very good point about the Jets and teams being more aggressive against their defense in 2023 and, yes, I would expect that maybe their defense would take a small step backward, but there’s still an awful lot of talent there and it’s still a top 10 group in my eyes. As for the other question, while the Dolphins do have some bad luck at key spots … in addition to Tua missing five games and Byron Jones, I’d throw in Emmanuel Ogbah. But here’s the thing: Based on a couple of injury analysis surveys I saw, the Dolphins weren’t among the teams most affected by injuries last season. That “honor” belonged to teams like Denver, Tennessee and the Rams.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

What position room are you most interested to watch in the preseason/training camp, and why?

Hey Ken, hmm, offensive line is the most intriguing and important position to be settled, but you can also glean so much from training camp practices. So I’ll go with the secondary to see who can make a push for playing time behind the big three (Howard, Ramsey, Holland). Wide receiver would be my second choice. In the meantime, here's what colleague Omar Kelly wrote about what we'll be watching during OTAs and the mandatory minicamp.

From Jason Mitchell (@Mr_Ivorian):

Hi Alain, as it’s heading into a quiet part of the year can you recommend any good NFL/sport books? Thanks as always.

Hey Jason, I’ll give you one I recently read that was very interesting and actually related to the Dolphins and that’s Jimmy Johnson’s recent book “Swagger.” It’s very good and has some cool Dolphins nuggets.

From Hans Eckert (@Dahanz):

What veterans are in danger of being replaced by younger/cheaper options? Who do you think we get the most snaps at WR behind Hill and Waddle? Anderson, Berrios, Easy E or Wilson? Who will be the odd man out in the RB room with Achane, Mostert, Wilson and Ahmed?

Hey Hans, from last to first, I think all four RBs will make the roster, but Ahmed is the one who would be the odd man out if they keep only three. At wide receiver, I think it’s a close call between Anderson (he’s now Robbie Chosen) and Berrios. I’ll give Berrios a very slight edge at this time. And for your last question, understand that salary cap considerations come into play. For example, I’d say Cedrick Wilson Jr. would be in clear danger of losing his roster spot, but that would mean the Dolphins eating his guaranteed $6 million for 2023 and I’m not sure they’ll be willing to do that.

From Alex D. (@fins23jets3):

What will be different on defense with Vic calling the shots?

Hey Alex, two things really stand out, and that’s clearly less blitzing than in recent years and also a lot more zone coverage in the back end.

From The Ogre (@theogre89):

Hey Alain, does the fact that we didn't really focus on big name OL FA'S or use higher draft pics on one make you believe: A) we can scheme around our deficiencies or B) we are waiting until a young guy in camp to step up or C) We'll find an FA on the scrap heap and grab him?

Hey Ogre, yes? All of the above? I think there’s merit to all three scenarios you pointed out, though I’d say that C actually is the least likely. I do think the Dolphins are more confident in Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg being able to get the job done than fans are.

From The Man The Myth (@TheManTheMyth45):

What appears to be the plan for TE/FB in regards to the passing game? Who gets the most receptions between Smythe and Ingold?

Hey TMTM, I don’t think you’re going to see any tight end putting up big receiving numbers, which absolutely makes sense when you consider the make-up of the offense with the ridiculous speed on the outside. As for who gets the most catches, I’d think that would be Smythe, and by a pretty good margin.

From Ted D’Alessio (@TeddyD13):

You get to sign 1 FA right now, who you signing? I would say best ILB is the way to go as depth there is nonexistent. What do you think?

Hey Ted, is the salary cap a consideration? Leaving that aside, I’ll throw out two names that jump out to me and that’s defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who we've already written about, and linebacker Kwon Alexander.

From CanesPhins67 (@Dude6712):

Dolphins leading league in penalties needs to be addressed.

Hey dude, not sure there’s a question there, but I don’t disagree with you. Gotta focus on the pre-snap penalties; those are the ones that drive coaches crazy.

From John Fiorino (@jtwin17):

Who do you think is the best defender on the defense, and is it the same person we can least afford to lose to any kind of injury?

Hey John, until somebody convinces me otherwise, the best player on the Dolphins defense is Xavien Howard. When he’s right, he’s an absolute difference-maker in the secondary. As for who’s the player the Dolphins defense can least afford to lose, hmm, I’m inclined to still say Howard, but I don’t think the Dolphins have anybody on defense whose loss would be as significant as those of Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill or Tua.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every week for the All Dolphins mailbag via Twitter or via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.