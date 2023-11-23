Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 8-3 on the 2023 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 9.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

Analysis: "This Friday game the day after Thanksgiving isn't what it was expected to be with the Jets being an offensive disaster. The Jets defense is coming off a bad showing against Buffalo, and will be challenged here by the Dolphins. Tim Boyle will start at quarterback for the Jets, but will it matter? Even so, I think the Jets keep it close with their defense."

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 16

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 10

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 15

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 9

Jordan Mendoza Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 9

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 7

Analysis: "The Dolphins need to remember to run the ball and not get too pass happy with Tua Tagovailoa in this type of matchup. They should have run a lot more against the Raiders to exploit their biggest weakness. The Jets also are weak defending the rushing attack. They can't put Tagovailoa in uncomfortable situation vs. a fine pass rush and coverage. The Jets find a little more offense this week with Tim Boyle, but it's not enough as the Dolphins' defense comes through to save the day again."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 16

Analysis: "So now the Jets have finally realized that Zach Wilson can’t be their starter? And he won’t even be their backup? New York is turning to Tim Boyle for this Black Friday game, and he’ll be backed up by Trevor Siemian. A reminder that Aaron Rodgers was injured on the first possession of Week 1. The Jets had time to come up with a solution, and they did nothing. I had to go off on them during the latest episode of Extra Point Taken. As for the Dolphins, their defense continues to trend up, but their offense hasn’t been quite as consistent in recent weeks. Needing to put the Raiders away last week, they punted on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter. I can see a scenario where the Jets defense keeps this one competitive, but I’m sorry, I won’t spend Black Friday counting on Tim Freakin’ Boyle. You can do what you want."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins -9.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

Matt Bowen Prediction: Dolphins

Mike Clay Prediction: Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler Prediction: Dolphins

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins

Lindsey Thiry Prediction: Dolphins

Seth Wickersham Prediction: Dolphins

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 10

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 10

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 15

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 14

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 16

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 14

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 12

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins exited their bye and played a sluggish game on offense against the Raiders where the Dolphins’ defense largely carried the team to victory. Miami has enough talent to win this week’s game decisively, but that can’t be the expectation after its showing last week. The New York Jets’ offense continues to be among the worst in the league. It’s gotten bad enough that Tim Boyle will start over Zach Wilson — and it wouldn’t be a surprise if New York’s offense is actually worse with Boyle. Like in all games this season, if the Jets are going to keep this contest competitive, it’s on their defense."

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 10

Analysis: "If you put together a visual essay of this 2023 season, one of the enduring images would be of Jets coach Robert Saleh staring straight ahead emotionlessly. The weekly look was part frustration, anger, helplessness and shock, all under the veneer of stubborn pride. There is no way he was the one who wanted to stick with Zach Wilson all this time. What is he, a masochist? The Jets are finally letting Wilson get back to the book club, benching him for Tim Boyle. Boyle was 7-of-14 for 33 yards and an interception when he came in last week … and his teammates are pumped. Boyle threw 26 interceptions and 12 touchdowns in college and on Tuesday, the cocky son of a gun said, “You have to feel like you’re dangerous.” Lol. I’m in. Give me the points and whatever odds I can get on Saleh cracking a tiny smile."

Prediction (against the spread): Jets plus 10

Analysis: "Oddsmakers clearly aren't big on Boyle considering the point spread opened at 7.5 before jumping to 10.5 after the QB switch was revealed. The Jets defense is among the best in the NFL, but it's been under a ridiculous amount of pressure created by the ineptitude of the offense and having to go back onto the field time and time again after quick, futile possessions. It's exactly how we see this game playing out, the Jets defense making things difficult for the Dolphins but Miami eventually breaking through after getting opportunity after opportunity. This has the feel of a close game for a quarter, maybe a half before the disparity in offensive talent allows the Dolphins to pull away."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 7