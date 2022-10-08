Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-1 in the 2022 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Will Brinson

Analysis: "Very tough game to pick here. Zach Wilson's fourth quarter has to be inspiring for the Jets' front office and coaching staff (not to mention their fans). It shouldn't eclipse the first three quarters. No Tua here but Teddy Bridgewater looked more than competent -- maybe downright explosive -- in backup duty against the Bengals. I think we could see more points than expected here. I want the Jets to win mainly so Brady Quinn will donate $1,000 to charity for every Jets win the rest of the season, and where he donates will be based entirely on Pick Six Podcast five-star review suggestions. Tell your friends! I'm going to take the Dolphins here, mainly on the strength of their pass game against a Jets secondary that could be pretty good in a few years."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 24

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Dolphins will be starting Teddy Bridgewater for an injured Tua Tagovailoa, who has concussion issues. Bridgewater is more than capable. The Jets have played better lately and Zach Wilson did some good things at Pittsburgh. Look for the Jets to continue to have momentum here as they pull off the upset."

Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "Teddy Bridgewater will start a game for a fifth different team in nine NFL seasons Sunday, filling in for Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Bridgewater was most mostly solid as Tua’s replacement against the Bengals in Week 4 before throwing a late pick that essentially ended the game. Still, the market has spoken — Bridgewater is a quality backup in the NFL, but a backup nonetheless — and so there will be some dropoff from Tua to Teddy. But it shouldn’t cost the Dolphins more than a few points per game. Tua’s career completion percentage is 66.7. Bridgewater’s is 66.4. Teddy actually has a better career yards-per-attempt average (7.3 to 6.9) and a similar passer rating (90.5 to 91.8). He’ll be tested by a talented Jets defense that ranks second in interception rate (5%). But plays will be there to be made. The Jets are 31st in third-down defense (51%) and 24th in yards per pass allowed (7.3). As for Jets QB Zach Wilson, he played better than his stats (18 of 36, 252 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions) in his 2022 debut. Wilson was victimized by five drops and should have some opportunities against a shockingly underachieving Dolphins defense that won’t have Byron Jones and ranks 31st in dropback EPA (.24)."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 23

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 26, Jets 16

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Dolphins will be starting Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against his former team, dueling Zach Wilson, who has given the Jets' improved offense a boost. The Jets' issues here will be in the secondary trying to handle Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the running game against Miami's stout front. Wilson doesn't have the same firepower and the Dolphins' blitz packages will get to him more while Bridgewater gets a little more help from the rushing attack."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Sports

Analysis: "The Jets are lucking out, taking on a Teddy Bridgewater-led Dolphins team instead of one with Tua Tagovailoa under center. Bridgewater looked good in a losing effort against the Bengals in Week 4, but it will be up to head coach Mike McDaniel to get the best out of this offense."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Jets 21, Dolphins 17

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 14

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOX Sports

Analysis: "Bridgewater will have more time to work with the first unit this week and should be better prepared going into the game as the starter. He also has Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards. I suspect Bridgewater will have a better showing. And with the Jets dealing with yet another injured tackle (this list goes: Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, George Fant, Max Mitchell), they will struggle to give Wilson the time he needs."

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Jets 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "Can Teddy Bridgewater keep the offense humming? Can the Jets play at home like they do on the road?"

Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 20

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "Even without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ offense should cruise against a bad Jets defense."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Zach Wilson played great in the second half last week, which is a big step forward. He might need a complete game this week against a Dolphins defense that will test his ability to set protections with a variety of blitzes. I’m looking forward to seeing how New York's excellent cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed handles Miami's explosive wideouts, and whether there’s much of a drop-off from Tua Tagovailoa to Teddy Bridgewater. A truly compelling Dolphins-Jets game. It’s been a while!"

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The Dolphins will be looking to rebound from the loss at Cincinnati, which was a tough challenge from the start because of the short week following a brutally physically demanding and emotional Week 3 win against Buffalo. While the Jets clearly are improved and will be a problem for the rest of the AFC East before too long, they're still not quite at the same level as the Dolphins. Miami's offense has been among the most explosive in the NFL so far this season and, while Tua Tagovailoa deserves major kudos for his tremendous start, the success has as much to do (probably more) with the scheme and the speed that guys like Hill, Waddle and Raheem Mostert provide. Teddy Bridgewater will keep the offense humming, and he'll absolutely need to because the Dolphins will have its hands full. While the Dolphins beat the Jets by only seven points in each of the two games last year, it never really felt as though they were in danger. This game will be different, but the Dolphins (just like the Jets) are better than they were last year."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Jets 30