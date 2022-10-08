Setting the Stage for the Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-1 on the season when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 5 Dolphins-Jets matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-1) vs. NEW YORK JETS (2-2)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 9

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in East Rutherford will range from 60 to 64 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with sunny skies and no expected rain. The wind is expected to be 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in parts of Florida, parts of Alabama, in the New York City area, as well as Honolulu.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sidelines)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3.5 (over/under 45.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — TE Cethan Carter (concussion) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle) are out; RB Salvon Ahmed (back), T Terron Armstead (toe), DB Keion Crossen (glute/shoulder), WR Tyreek Hill (quad), CB Xavien Howard (groins), OL Robert Jones (back) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) are listed as questionable.

Jets — T Max Mitchell (knee) and LB Quincy Williams (ankle) are listed as out; LB Marcell Harris (neck) is listed as questionable.

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 56-55-1

Last five meetings:

Dec. 19, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Jets 24

Nov. 21, 2021 at New York — Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Nov. 29, 2020 at New York — Dolphins 20, Jets 3

Oct. 18, 2020 at Miami — Dolphins 24, Jets 0

Dec. 8, 2019 at New York — Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 42 (1986 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Jets 3)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert (practice squad), DB Elijah Campbell, P Thomas Morstead

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant defensive line coach Ryan Slowik

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

S Will Parks, OL Adam Pankey, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Offensive line/run game coordinator John Benton, senior defensive assistant Tony Oden

While no one is suggesting they're strong playoff contenders, the Jets absolutely appear to be headed in the right direction under second-year head coach Robert Saleh, Mike McDaniels' former colleague with the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets are off to a 2-2 start, the first time since 2017 they haven't had a losing record after four games, thanks to their stunning 24-20 come-from-behind victory at Pittsburgh in Week 4 when they scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The game was 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson's first of the season after he was sidelined with a preseason knee injury and his fourth-quarter heroics were a great sign after his uneven rookie season. The early returns also are very encouraging when it comes to the Jets' three rookie first-round picks — CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and Edge Jermaine Johnson.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

This is where a smart guy would say the Dolphins are going to win because this is the Jets we're talking about and because Miami has won four straight in the series. But more specifically, the Dolphins will win this game simply because their offense will continue to produce with Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. We should not forget that Bridgewater passed for 193 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 despite not taking his first snap until 5:15 remained in the second quarter. And now Bridgewater will have the added benefit of a full week of practice as the starter, so he should be able to be even sharper and in better position to take advantage of the speed on offense and the play designs of head coach Mike McDaniel.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

If there's reason to be optimistic on offense, there's reason to be concerned on the other side of the ball, and a lot of it has to do obviously with the injuries at cornerback. Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but even if they play, they figure to be at less than 100 percent. And that's not necessarily good news against a Jets team that's got a very good wide receiver group with Wilson, Elijah Moore and former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Corey Davis, not to mention former Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims.

FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION

The Dolphins will be looking to rebound from the loss at Cincinnati, which was a tough challenge from the start because of the short week following a brutally physically demanding and emotional Week 3 win against Buffalo. While the Jets clearly are improved and will be a problem for the rest of the AFC East before too long, they're still not quite at the same level as the Dolphins. Miami's offense has been among the most explosive in the NFL so far this season and, while Tua Tagovailoa deserves major kudos for his tremendous start, the success has as much to do (probably more) with the scheme and the speed that guys like Hill, Waddle and Raheem Mostert provide. Teddy Bridgewater will keep the offense humming, and he'll absolutely need to because the Dolphins will have its hands full. While the Dolphins beat the Jets by only seven points in each of the two games last year, it never really felt as though they were in danger. This game will be different, but the Dolphins (just like the Jets) are better than they were last year. Final score: Dolphins 31, Jets 30.