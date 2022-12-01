Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More

The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson.

Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.

The two changes involved defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), both of whom were full participants in practice after being limited Wednesday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) each was limited Thursday for a second consecutive day.

Veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram was back at practice after getting a vet rest day Wednesday.

MILLER OUT OF BUFFALO GAME

Big news out of Buffalo on Thursday impacting the Dolphins with the Bills placing star pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve because of the knee injury he sustained against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

This means Miller is out for at least the next four games, one of which of course is the Week 15 showdown between the Dolphins and Bills at Highmark Stadium at a date and time to be announced early next week.

The Dolphins will be going in that game for their first season sweep of the Bills since 2016, which also was the last time they made the playoffs.

BOYER REMEMBERS JIMMY G BEGINNINGS

With the Dolphins facing Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was asked for his thoughts on how the quarterback has evolved since he was drafted by the New England Patriots at a time when Boyer was a defensive assistant for the team.

“That would have been 2014, I believe, and we opened up with Washington in the preseason," Boyer said. "We traveled there. We practiced against them that week. Obviously, I was on the defensive side, but we had some back and forth, where their offense versus our defense, or our offense versus their defense, so obviously you can build a little bit of team camaraderie there, cheering for your team going against another team. I know Jimmy had a rough two days in practice and then we went out to — I believe that was his first preseason game, and I mean, he lit it up like he was a gamer.

"He was always a good teammate. He was very young and eager and willing to learn when he was there. I’m not surprised by anything that Jimmy does in a positive light. So he definitely is – he’s a worker. He can make all the throws – he definitely can. ... I do remember (he was) extremely competitive, and there was a lot for him – that was his rookie year. There was a lot for him to learn. He was learning a whole new offense, play calls, getting guys lined up and stuff, audibles, checks. And he had a guy in front of him that done it for almost 20 years. I think he’s pretty impressive. It doesn’t surprise me the things that he does in this league. We’ll have our hands full this week for sure.”

Garoppolo has started twice in his career against the Dolphins — in 2016 with the Patriots and in 2020 with the 49ers — but left the game because of injury each time. The Dolphins won at San Francisco, 43-17, in that 2020 game.

SPECIAL TEAMS STORIES

There was some good and not-so-good on special teams against Houston, with the most encouraging aspect being the performance of kicker Jason Sanders.

He went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, and while two were under 30 yards, it still was encouraging for the Dolphins to see him have success after an up-and-down season.

“I think the biggest thing for me and I guess for everybody – it was big that he did it on Sunday," special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said. "Again, the reason that Mike (McDaniel) and myself and the rest of the organization feel good about it is we see every kick he has on Wednesday and we see every kick he has on Friday. And we see what those results are and as we’ve always said, those results have to transition to Sunday because that’s the only thing that truly really matters. But to be able to see what he’s been doing during the week to come up and come to fruition on Sunday, it was good to see.”

On the not-so-good side was the punt coverage team, which allowed an average of 16.2 yards on five returns, including plays of 19, 17 and 26 yards.

As an indication of the issues, punter Thomas Morstead ended up being involved in two tackles.

“I think the problem is we missed too many other tackles," Crossman said. "You have to tackle better. When you have opportunities and when you’re in position to make plays, you got to make those plays.”

2002 — Ricky Williams sets a franchise record with 228 rushing yards in a 37-21 loss against Buffalo.

2019 — The Dolphins pull off "Mountaineer Shot," a touchdown pass from kicker Jason Sanders to punter Matt Haack off a field goal, during a 37-31 victory against Philadelphia.

