Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tyreek, Wilson, and More

How does Tyreek Hill compare to some of the all-time greats? What kind of contract could Austin Jackson land? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of the pre-Jets game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Basti (via email):

Salut Alain, I think the Dolphins can get 2 more players back from injured reserve this season. Since Ahmed went to IR, I'm curious on which players the team will spend those elevations. Isaiah Wynn should be a lock IMO, which leaves one more spot. Who do you think will be the last player the Dolphins get out of IR? Regarding the RB room right now — could there be a "battle" between Ahmed and Brooks? Or is it better for a team to wait and see if a more important player goes on IR the next few weeks so they can get him back for a possible playoff run? And what's the story about Jeff Wilson? I think he was a healthy scratch on Sunday, which is interesting because the Dolphins rather went with two RBs with kind of the same skill set (Achane, Ahmed) instead of having Wilson in the lineup. Is there a problem with him? Thanks as always for answering all those questions and your great work!

Hey Basti, those are all pertinent questions. Ahmed was pointing to 2024 on an Instagram post this week, so sure sounds there like his injury is serious enough that he’s done for this season. He was active instead of Wilson against the Raiders for special teams reasons. Wynn is a mystery because the feeling is that his injury also might be too severe for him to return this season. The Dolphins will be judicious with how they use their final two “designated for return” spots and it may be that Chris Brooks gets one of them given the injuries at running back.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, from the Tyreek Hill convo on the podcast, I wondered: Pick one for your team: Tyreek Hill, Chris Carter or Randy Moss? I wonder how you view it, what is a "good game" for a QB when you just look at a stat sheet, regardless of any other stats, minimum 2 or minimum 3 TDs/game?

Hey Jeff, maybe I’m a prisoner of the moment, but what I’m seeing from Tyreek right now is completely unprecedented in the way he scares opponents with his speed and then produces regardless. So he’d get my vote right now, followed by Moss and Carter. I don’t like looking at stats only because two TDs is insufficient if you have two picks. I just can’t answer that question without having to bring some nuance and other factors.

From Mike (via email):

Hello Alain. I'm really enjoying the podcast. So what's the deal with Jeff Wilson? Yes, Ahmed scored that touchdown, but otherwise he's painful to watch. Also, kudos to the defense, but the Phins were lucky they weren't playing a good team or one without a rookie quarterback with that overall showing today. What say you?

Hey Mike, Ahmed was active over Wilson because of special teams, but now he’s done for the season, so you won’t have to worry about watching him again in 2023. As for the game, it was weird because it was sloppy and they easily could have lost. But that’s what good teams do: find a way to win without playing their best.

From Bill Mackie (via email):

Should that punch to Ahmed’s throat by Maxx Crosby be a personal foul? These punches are getting crazy IMO.

Hey Bill, I see where you’re coming from there, but what I saw was a clear attempt to punch out the ball and I didn’t think it was egregious enough to merit a flag.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

I've watched the comeback against Baltimore, not a lot of pre-snap motion. Maybe get back to that for road games? Did McDaniel game-plan too much for Achane return; the air seemed to go out of offense to me. Also, tried Just for Men beard once. Highly allergic to dyes. Check 1st!

Hey Dave, the Baltimore game in Week 2 of 2022 was different and the Dolphins took advantage of some really bad defensive breakdowns by the Ravens. It’s not quite as simple as just running the same plays they ran in that game. Achane left the game so early that, no, I’m not buying the “air went out” from a team standpoint, though it certainly cast a shadow over the game. And thanks for the tip on Just for Men, but that thing is not for me. I’m going to joke about my beard, but don’t really have any intention of doing anything to alter my look. It is what it is.

From Bag of Donuts (@BagofDonuts1):

Will the Dolphins D be able to score any defensive touchdowns against the Jets? Will the Dolphins O get back on track this week?

If both those things happen, then it would be a blowout. I think the more likely of the two scenarios is the defense getting a defensive score, and that’s more of a statement on the Jets than anything else.

From OGHighway (@OGHighWay):

Does Jackson get a "Ju'Wan James" type deal from another team or are we going to be able to re-sign him?

That is a great question, my friend, but it’s really difficult to gauge because the Dolphins just have so many pending free agents to deal with, from Christian Wilkins to Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Connor Williams. I do think Jackson has made himself some money this season, but I just don’t know if the Dolphins will be able to re-sign him.

From Miami mark (@MarkWardlaw97):

Kinda obscure but I feel like often after the O just benefited from a possibly challenge-able play, (i.e. Tua’s fumble not called on the field Sunday or a questionable completed pass), Miami is always painfully slow to get a play off, allowing time for a challenge. Any ideas why?

Hey Mark, that’s actually a very good point, though I’m not sure exactly how many times that’s been applicable. This is where teams who go no-huddle a lot would have an advantage, but the Dolphins are not one of those teams. And even if Tua knew he had fumbled before being down, I don’t know what he could have done to get everything lined up and quickly snapped the ball for the next play — before the Raiders could challenge.

From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):

What’s more likely for Dolphins to get a home playoff game? They win enough games and earn it? Or the Bills fall apart and give it to us?

Hey Mark, I think the Bills might turn things around a bit, so my answer here is the Dolphins take care of their business and get in on their own merit.