Tuesday Dolphins Notebook: Moves Now Official, Hall Shutout, Armstead, and More

The Miami Dolphins made official their swap of outside linebackers on their 53-man roster Tuesday when they announced the signing of veteran Jason Pierre-Paul along with the placement of Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.

News of Pierre-Paul's signing off the New Orleans Saints practice broke Monday evening, with the former New York Giants first-round pick returning to South Florida where he played his high school football (Deerfield Beach HS).

Pierre-Paul joins the Dolphins with 94.5 career sacks, including three seasons in double digits. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times, including the 2011 and 2020 seasons when he helped the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively, win the Super Bowl.

As for Phillips, the move to IR was a given after he sustained an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of the 34-13 victory against the New York Jets on Black Friday.

While being placed on IR no longer means a player automatically is done for the season because of the eight Designated to Return tags each team has, Phillips' injury will keep him out for the rest of the 2023 season.

HALL OF FAME SHUTOUT

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024 and the Dolphins unfortunately were shut out.

The cut was made from the 173 nominees, a group that included 12 players with Dolphins tied, starting with tackle Richmond Webb, who protected Dan Marino’s blind side for most of the Hall of Famer's career.

The others were guard Josh Sitton; wide receivers Irving Fryar, Wes Welker and Brandon Marshall; cornerback Troy Vincent; tailback Ricky Williams; linebackers Joey Porter, Karlos Dansby, Brendon Ayanbadejo and Larry Izzo; and punter Matt Turk.

The 25 players who were selected as semifinalists were (in alphabetical order): CB Eric Allen, DE Jared Allen, T Willie Anderson, RB Tiki Barber, WR Anquan Boldin, G Jahri Evans, LB London Fletcher, DE Dwight Freeney, TE Antonio Gates, RB Eddie George, LB James Harrison, S Rodney Harrison, KR Devin Hester, WR Torry Holt, WR Andre Johnson, DE/LB Robert Mathis, DE Julius Peppers, WR Steve Smith, RB Fred Taylor, WR Hines Ward, RB Ricky Watters, WR Reggie Wayne, DT Vince Wilfork, LB Patrick Willis and S Darren Woodson.

Of course, Zach Thomas became this summer the 10th member of the Dolphins organization to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

TYREEK'S BOLD CLAIM

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was talking some soccer on CBS Sports’ UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY on-site live from Miami, but football obviously came up.

And naturally he was asked whether the Dolphins were capable of going all the way to the Super Bowl this season.

"Of course, we've got the perfect team to do it," Hill replied. "The way our head coach prepares us each and every week, it's next level, man. ... I've won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on K.C."

Now, it's not like Hill would say the 2019 Kansas City is better because he's currently a member of the 2023 Dolphins, but he also didn't have to throw that out there.

So there's that.

ARMSTEAD'S PROMISE

Tackle Terron Armstead has been playing through injuries again this season and he didn't finish the Black Friday game against the New York Jets because of a quad injury.

His performance while he was in the game wasn't necessarily up to his standards, and Armstead had no issue admitting that in responding to a tweet by All Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly.

It's also noteworthy that Armstead's tweet included "this weekend" considering head coach Mike McDaniel described the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status Monday as being week to week.

PRO BOWL VOTING BEGINS

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon is now open.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium and will be televised from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send the league's best players at each position to Orlando for the Pro Bowl Games now until Monday, Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including:



ProBowl.com/Vote





On club sites (i.e., https://www.newyorkjets.com/pro-bowl-games/vote)





Social voting — During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 – Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on “X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.



Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 29.



The Dolphins had four players selected to the Pro Bowl last season: Hill, Armstead, CB Xavien Howard and LB Bradley Chubb (injury replacement).

THIS AND THAT

-- Happy birthday to Dolphins Hall of Famer Paul Warfield, who turned 81 on Tuesday, and current Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou, who turned 25.

-- On this date in Dolphins history

2004: The Dolphins defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-17, to give Jim Bates his first victory at interim head coach.

2021: Jaelan Phillips becomes the first Dolphins rookie to record three sacks in a game when Miami defeats Carolina, 33-10.

-- Former Dolphins DT Ben Stille was waived by the Arizona Cardinals.