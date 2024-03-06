The Miami Dolphins have an abundance of speed, but need to add toughness to the offense if last year's 11-6 team intends to take the next step.

Even though Miami is $19 million over the projected cap and needs to continue trimming payroll heading into the start of free agency next week, don't be surprised to see the team become aggressive in overhauling the roster because owner Steve Ross values being aggressive in free agency, and that means paying for upgrades.

When we begin the 2024 offseason, which officially starts on March 11 with the legal tampering period, it's always important to assess the talent that is already in-house because it helps us determine what's likely on the shopping list.

Here's a breakdown of the Dolphins' existing offensive roster, and a snapshot of the impending free agents.

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

Signed: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) and had a 101.1 passer rating, produced the type of season that earned him the AFC starting spot in the Pro Bowl. White was solid in his limited snaps, and Thompson spent most of the season running the scout team. Tagovailoa is slated to play on his fifth-year option, which is worth $23.2 million, and the Dolphins plan to offer him a multi-year deal, which would help create cap space. But last week General Manager Chris Grier hinted that a extension might not get done till training camp. It’s going to be a challenge nailing down a price point per season with Tagovailoa and his camp. Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence, four veteran starters who will either be seeking new deals or receiving a contract extension this spring, could help set the market for Tagovailoa on a multi-year deal. But don't believe these reports that Tagovailoa is destined to get a $50 million a season extension.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

Signed: Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Chris Brooks

Free agents: Salvon Ahmed

Analysis: Mostert had the best season in his nine-year career, rushing for 1,012 yards and scoring a franchise-record 21 touchdowns in the 15 games he played. But the 31-year-old was unable to finish yet another NFL season because of injuries. While Mostert remains a team leader, don't be surprised if the backfield is handed to Achane, who set an NFL record for highest yards per carry average (7.8) for a back with a minimum of 100 carries, and was named to the All-Rookie team. Wilson sparingly contributed last season, which puts him and his $2.9 million salary in the potential purge zone because releasing him creates an identical amount of cap space. Brooks impressed Miami's coaches as an undrafted rookie and was a core special teams contributor. There are numerous upper echelon backs — Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift — available in free agency and it'll be interesting to see if Miami pursues an upgrade.

DOLPHINS RECEIVERS (6)

Signed: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, Matthew Sexton

Free agents: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen, River Cracraft

Analysis: Hill and Waddle produced 2,813 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 191 catches, and that’s despite collectively missing four games and each being slowed by ankle injuries in the final month of the season. They clearly make up one of the NFL’s best receiver duos, but the Dolphins had little behind them. Wilson was Miami’s third best receiver, but he wasn’t impactful (22 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns) in his 545 offensive snaps. And Berrios, Claypool and Chosen were all disappointments. However, it's possible one or more could return for veteran minimum salaries. Ezukanma spent most of the season on injured reserve, but has fallen short of expectations in his first two seasons. And Sanders and Schwartz haven’t proven they are anything more than practice squad talents. Don’t be surprised when the Dolphins extend Hill’s contract to create cap room and opt into Waddle’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will guarantee him $15.6 million in 2025.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (5)

Signed: Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, Fullback Alec Ingold,

Free agents: Tyler Kroft

Analysis: The Dolphins signed Smith, a former Florida International standout, two a two-year deal reportedly worth $10 million hoping that he could remain one of the top run after catch producers at his position. Smythe finished third on the team in receptions, pulling in 35 catches for 366 yards, and Julian Hill was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, playing 343 offensive snaps in Miami’s two-tight end package. The Dolphins are excited about Julian Hill’s upside and potential, primarily because he’s an excellent blocker, like Ingold and Smythe. That’s a prerequisite for this group, and Smith could certainly jump to the front of the line if he can prove he's an above average blocker, and someone who learns offenses quickly.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7)

Signed: Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes, Chasen Hines

Free agents: Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Isaiah Wynn, Kendall Lamm, Robert Jones (RFA), Jonotthan Harrison

Analysis: The Dolphins were forced to use 12 different starting combinations of offensive linemen because of injuries every one of the day-one starters were plagued with, and finished with three backups in all of the interior spots. But Miami still delivered one of the best offensive line performances of the season, paving the way for the NFL’s top-ranked offense in yardage (401.3) per game. Miami was sixth in rushing yards (135.8), and first in yards per carry (5.1), and tied for fourth-best in sacks allowed, and first in quarterback hits allowed. Rebuilding the line won’t be easy because Williams, Hunt, Wynn and Lamm, who all starters last season, are free agents, and Armstead is flirting with the idea of retiring after 11 seasons. But the left tackle, who was selected to his five-time Pro Bowl this season, is owed $14.2 million in 2024, and most of it becomes guaranteed at the start of the league year, so don’t be surprised if he plays another season. Outside of re-signing a starter or two, the Dolphins need to find more young offensive linemen to develop.