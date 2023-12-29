The Dolphins' much-maligned offensive line has allowed the third-fewest sacks, and second-fewest pressures in the NFL, while paving the way for a top five rushing attack

“Hold the line” is the battle cry the Miami Dolphins have used all season when it comes to the offensive line and all the challenges it's faced in 2023.

That’s the mantra, the mentality every backup must have when it comes to ensuring the Dolphins offense can function no matter who is, or isn’t on the field, in the trenches this season, which has been a year where only the New York Jets have used more starting offensive line combinations than the Dolphins (11).

That kind of constant churning, which is often caused by injuries, is usually a recipe for disaster, but it hasn’t been this season for Miami considering they enter Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with the second-most productive rushing attack in the NFL, possess the NFL’s top ranked offense, and has allowed the third-fewest sacks (27) and second-fewest pressures (83) this season.

Only the Buffalo Bills (20) and Kansas City Chiefs (25) have allowed fewer sacks this season.

Comparatively speaking, the New York Jets, who have used 12 different O-line combinations this season, have allowed 61 sacks and 175 pressures.

“I mean it don’t matter. It don’t matter. Everybody is dealing with something. It’s just the game. We train in the sense that everybody is available and ready,” said left tackle Terron Armstead, who was the only legit starter on the offensive line during Miami’s 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Battling through injuries

And every offensive lineman who was on the field — Lester Cotton (hip), Liam Eichenberg (calf), Robert Jones (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back) — was playing through some ailment that has been lingering for weeks, possibly forcing them to sit out portions or days of practice leading up to the game.

“When you get later in the year, you have to see what that depth is like,” Armstead said. “We've got guys that come in and we don’t miss a beat because it don’t matter. The scoreboard is not going to say that we’re out three O-linemen or four O-linemen. It don’t matter. We've got to line up and play, regardless of what you’re dealing with and who’s in the game. You've got to go play.”

And that’s why I’d argue that Miami’s offensive line, and O-line coach Butch Barry, deserve a respectable share of credit for this season’s success because of the improvement that unit has made from last season to now.

Despite all the injuries, and the constant churning, they’ve been one of the team’s most consistent units.

Whether it’s Eichenberg playing through his calf injury, or Lamm making himself available despite nursing a back pain, the unit kept Tua Tagovailoa’s jersey relatively clean and has ensured that Miami’s offense remains balanced.

“What was it that Rocky Balboa said? I remember that one movie. It’s like, ‘toughness isn’t how much you can dish out, it’s how much you can take and keep moving.’ Man, is he a tough guy,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said of Eichenberg, who has started 10 games, playing all three interior spots this season. “His resiliency really through the year [is impressive]. Think about it. For playing all across the offensive line, working through stuff, it’s a real testament to who he is as a person….it’s been awesome. I think his versatility and dependability have been really a valuable feature, especially for the different things we’ve had to work through on the line.”

Are reinforcements coming?

This week the hope is that Austin Jackson, Miami’s starting right tackle, will be cleared to play against the Ravens on Sunday after missing last week’s start to let his oblique injury, which he’s had since the first half of the season, settle down.

If that happens, Miami will regain its most consistent offensive lineman this season.

Starting right guard Robert Hunt, who has missed the past three games because of a left hamstring injury, is progressively getting involved in more physical activity, with the goal of him potentially being available to serve as a backup, or maybe a starter, this weekend or next.

“It kind of gets a little gray with soft tissues because you’re trying to [play]. I mean, the dude wanted to play a while ago. But he also doesn’t want to play half a game and then be out for the remaining [season], so we’re balancing that,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “He’ll have an uptick in his day to day this week, and we’ll see how [the hamstring] responds to that. So that’s why it’s getting closer to day-to-day.”

The Dolphins are also hopeful that by the time the postseason arrives the offensive line will regain Hunt and Jackson, and have a healthier Armstead, Eichenberg and Cotton, which would give the offensive line an excellent chance to carry their load.