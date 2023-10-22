Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Eagles Inactive Info

The Dolphins will be without Xavien Howard and Connor Williams when they face the Philadelphia Eagles

The Miami Dolphins will be missing two key starters when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, with both cornerback Xavien Howard and center Connor Williams declared inactive.

Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of groin injuries, with Howard telling reports after practice Friday there was no doubt he was playing.

But the Dolphins erred on the side of caution with those two players, and it was a smart move because the big picture matters more than a Week 7 game — no matter the opponent or the national spotlight involved.

Also ruled inactive were WR Robbie Chosen, CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Tyler Kroft, with Skylar Thompson as usual serving as the emergency third quarter.

Chosen is sitting in favor of newcomer Chase Claypool, who will be making his Dolphins debut after arriving in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Kroft is inactive in favor of second-year player Tanner Conner, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and the implication here is that Conner eventually might take his place on the 53-man roster.

With Williams out, Liam Eichenberg will make a third start at center.

There's no such clarity as to who will start at outside cornerback in the absence of Howard, with the options including Eli Apple, Justin Bethel or maybe even rookie second-round pick Cam Smith.

PHILADELPHIA INACTIVE INFO

The Eagles inactives inactives include the two players ruled out Friday, but nobody else of note.

S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) are inactive, along with RB. Rashaad Penny, LB Patrick Johnson, DT Moro Ojomo and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Eagles will have DT Jalen Carter, CB. Darius Slay, T Lane Johnson and TE Dallas Goedert in the lineup, as expected.

