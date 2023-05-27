The Dolphins have a dozen players whose performance in 2023 must match or exceed their 2024 salary for them to avoid being released

It’s common knowledge that every year of an NFL contract that isn’t guaranteed, or heavily leaning in the team’s favor (like a rookie deal) is an option year for the team.

If the player is worth the salary he’s slated to make that season, he’ll be kept.

If his performance dips below his pay check’s value, he’ll either be shaken down — asked to take a pay cut — or get released.

That’s normal operating procedure for every NFL team in the offseason, which is why players with power and influence typically push for a new deal, an extension once the guaranteed money has concluded.

We’ve already broken down 28 Dolphins who are scheduled to become free agents after the 2023 season, but now here’s a breakdown of the 12 players entering play-for-pay seasons.

Potential Starters on the Purge Watchlist

Cornerback Xavien Howard - If Howard is balling, playing at a Pro Bowl level, his $18.5 million salary in 2024 makes sense for Miami. If not, the Dolphins could designate him as a June 1 cut and create that exact amount in cap space. The decision on Howard will be made by March 18, which is when $4 million of his salary becomes guaranteed.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah - Ogbah himself acknowledged he needs to perform like he did in 2020 and 2021 this season to remain in the team’s plans. He’s slated to earn $15.8 million in 2024, and $13.8 million of that becomes cap space if traded or released after this season.

Linebacker Jerome Baker - This season will determine if Baker, who has averaged 102 tackles a season, is a good fit for Vic Fangio’s defense, and that likely will dictate his future. In a deal that got re-worked last season to facilitate the Bradley Chubb trade, Baker's contract is supposed to pay him $11.13 million in salary and bonuses in 2024. and all of it becomes cap space if he’s designated a June 1 cut next offseason.

Linebacker David Long Jr. - The Dolphins signed Long to replace Elandon Roberts as an every-down inside linebacker, and he’ll need to prove he’s a durable player this season to make the contract make sense. Next season he’s slotted to make $4.5 million, with $1 million of that salary becoming guaranteed if he’s on the roster March 19. His entire salary becomes cap space if Miami released him before then.

Tailback Raheem Mostert - The $2.2 million that was guaranteed in the two-year, $5.6 million deal Mostert signed this offseason will be paid off in 2023. That means his $2.74 million salary for 2024, which is made up of base salary and bonuses, becomes an option year for the Dolphins in 2024. If this 32-year-old is worth it, Miami will keep him around. If not, they’ll likely move on.

Kicker Jason Sanders - The fact that $2.48 million of Sanders' $3.4 million salary was guaranteed this season kept Miami from exploring alternatives. Sanders can’t struggle like he did last season or his days with the Dolphins are numbered because all of his $3.77 million salary in 2024 becomes cap space if he’s released at any point.

Potential Backups on the Purge Watchlist

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. - The only reason Wilson is still around is because $5 million of his $7 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed. The Dolphins tried to trade him before and during the recent draft, but seemingly struggled to find someone willing to take his contract without a subsidy from the Dolphins. The odds of Wilson receiving his $7.3 million salary in 2024 are super slim unless he becomes a 40-, 50-catch weapon this season.

Quarterback Mike White - This free agent addition is guaranteed $4.5 million this season, but next year’s $3.5 million is an option year for the team. If White is worth that salary, and remains the primary backup the Dolphins will keep him because that's half what most backup quarterbacks make. If he’s not, then his release creates an identical amount of cap space.

Tailback Jeff Wilson - He’ll make $3 million this season in signing bonus, base salary and bonuses, and is on the books for $3 million next season if he proves he’s worth it. But the Dolphins get the identical amount back in cap space if he’s released. If Wilson’s Miami’s top two backs this season, then $3 million makes sense.

Linebacker Duke Riley - Miami inked Riley to a two-year deal this offseason that potentially pays him $2.5 million this season if he plays in every game. He gets another $2.5 million next season. However, next year’s salary can be turned into an identical amount of cap space if Miami is motivated to move on.

Cornerback Keion Crossen - The veteran cornerback signed a three-year deal worth $9.45 million in 2022, but got leapfrogged on the depth chart by Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie. If Crossen doesn’t play better, this year’s $3.1 million salary might not be safe either. So next year’s $3.2 million salary should be viewed as a long shot if he’s not among the top five cornerbacks in 2023.

Guard Lester Cotton - This journeyman offensive lineman signed a two-year deal worth $2.1 million this offseason, but none of it is guaranteed, which means every year is voidable, including this one.