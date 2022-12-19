Tua, Tyreek Pull 1-2 Finish in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The Miami Dolphins ended up with four players leading the AFC at their position

Tua Tagovailoa held on to his lead to finish as the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter in the entire NFL, and his Miami Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill wound up finishing right behind him.

The NFL announced the final fan vote results Monday, and Tagovailoa ended up getting 306,861 votes, a little more than 13,000 ahead of Hill (293,679). Rounding out the top five were Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

Counting Tagovailoa and Hill, the Dolphins had four players finish with the most votes at their position in the AFC, the other two beings tackle Terron Armstead and fullback Alec Ingold.

Fan voting counts for one-third of the selection process, along with voting by players and by coaches.

The teams will be revealed Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Dolphins haven't gotten much Pro Bowl love in recent years, so much that Xavien Howard is the only player from the team selected in the previous four seasons — he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

THE DOLPHINS PRO BOWL POSSIBILITIES

Here's how we would handicap the Pro Bowl chances for Dolphins players:

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

2022 AFC Pro Bowl selections: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Mac Jones (injury replacement*)

In some ways, Tua should be a slam dunk to make his first Pro Bowl considering he leads the NFL in passer rating, among several categories, and orchestrates one of the most explosive passing games in the NFL.

But the competition for Pro Bowl spots in the AFC is ridiculous, and the proof is in the most recent NFL MVP odds released by BetOnline (www.betonline.ag), where the three leading candidates after Jalen Hurts were AFC quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Tua recently talked Wednesday about what a Pro Bowl invitation would mean.

"That would mean the world to be recognized for something like that in a league that’s really tough and the competition is really tough and the guys are really good," he said. " It’d mean the world. Coming into my third year and experiencing a lot of things that I’ve had to experience and go through, that’d be awesome.”

At this point, we'd give Tua a 50-50 chance of being selected to the original team, with a spot as the first alternate at worst.

WR TYREEK HILL

2022 AFC Pro Bowl selections: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase, Hunter Renfrow*, Diontae Johnson*

This one should be an absolute slam dunk.

Hill leads the AFC in receptions and receiving yards, and was tied with Jefferson as the top non-quarterbacks when it comes to the latest BetOnline NFL MVP odds.

WR JAYLEN WADDLE

This one will be more tricky, even though Waddle has a legitimate case.

At this point, it seems almost a given that three of the four AFC wide receivers will be Hill, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams, leaving room for one more.

Waddle currently is fourth among AFC wide receivers in yards with 1,117 (behind Hill, Diggs and Adams), but tied for four in touchdowns with seven, including two high-profile ones in the first two weeks of the season against New England and Baltimore, and leads the entire NFL in yards per catch at 18.02.

The competition here figures to include Chase, Bengals teammate Tee Higgins, Christian Kirk of the Jaguars, and maybe Amari Cooper of the Browns.

Let's call this one 50-50.

FB ALEC INGOLD

2022 AFC Pro Bowl selection: Patrick Ricard

At a position where stats don't begin to tell the story of the efficiency of a player, reputation ends up playing a big role in the Pro Bowl voting, and this is where Ricard will have a big advantage here.

The Baltimore Ravens fullback has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past three years, and the guy they call "Pancake Pat" remains a good blocker.

So, as effective as Ingold has been for the Dolphins in his first season in Miami blocking and catching out of the backfield, his Pro Bowl chances probably stand somewhere south of 50-50.

T TERRON ARMSTEAD

2022 AFC Pro Bowl selections: Orlando Brown, Rashawn Slater, Dion Dawkins

As with fullback, reputation matters here, and Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and he's got that going for him — along with the fact he's played very well when he's been in the lineup.

With Slater missing practically the entire season, that opens the door for another candidate before even trying to analyze how well those guys have played.

With Armstead's reputation, performance and the fan voting, his Pro Bowl chances probably would have to be ranked as very good.

DT CHRISTIAN WILKINS

2022 AFC Pro Bowl selections: Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, DeForest Buckner, Jeffery Simmons, Quinnen Williams

The 2019 first-round pick just keeps getting better and better every year, and this might be his best season yet.