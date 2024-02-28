Tua Extension Coming, but Timing is Question

INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Dolphins' public support of Tua Tagovailoa hasn't wavered one bit over the past two years and it still would seem only a matter of time before they sign the quarterback to a long-term extension.

But, based on GM Chris Grier's comments at the combine Wednesday, it's not quite that simple.

“We’ve been in communication since the offseason began (and) we’re going to talk to his agent here this week," Grier told a group of South Florida media members in Indianapolis for the scouting combine. "Our goal is to try and get something done. (Agent) Ryan Williams has been great. Tua has been great. We’ll see. There is no timeline on it. At the end of the day, you know how these deals get done. They are complicated deals and we’re building a team through free agency as well. We’ll work through it and see if we can get something done.

“I think we’re hopeful. When you go through these things — you guys have all been around and you see other teams go through that — these are deals that very rarely come together quickly. There are a lot of pieces and moving parts. We’ve had positive discussions so far, and we’ll keep working here throughout the offseason.”

Grier went so far, answering the last question of his 20-minute session, as to suggest that Tua might have to start the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, as he's currently scheduled to do.

“I think everyone, if we can do something, would like it done before the season," Grier said. "But you’ve seen over the last few years, some of these other big deals that have been done have gone all the way into training camp, because they are complicated deals to put together with the money and stuff people are talking about."

THE FACTORS INVOLVED OR NOT INVOLVED IN TUA'S CONTRACT

Tagovailoa currently is scheduled to earn $23.2 million on his fifth-year option, but likely would be looking at a massive pay raise with a new deal, perhaps one in the neighborhood of a $50 million annual salary.

Spotrac, for example, projected his new contract coming in at four years, $220 million with $105 million guaranteed at signing and a practical guarantee of $165 million.

The Dolphins appear willing to give Tua a big-money, long-term deal because of his performance the past two seasons — he led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and then led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 — and their belief he'll just continue to get better.

“We’re strong believers in him," Grier said, referring to himself and head coach Mike McDaniel. "And you guys all feel Mike’s passion about him when he talks about him. Just in the two years of what he’s done, he’s grown in areas to where he led the league in passing and did some great things this year. And we all feel there’s still another level he can take it. I think if you asked Tua that, he’d tell you that too. And so just his growth on and off the field, being voted captain last year and then seeing how he is behind the scenes with guys and holding people accountable, it’s huge.

"I think the way he’s attacked this and wants to be great and the combination of Mike and working with that and that trust and belief in each other, we do think there’s still another level which he could go.”

Along with the passing yards and being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, Tagovailoa accomplished another feat in 2023 when he played a full season for the first time in his NFL career.

What made that stand out even more is that Tua did that while injuries at quarterback impacted several teams throughout the league, most notably the Bengals with Joe Burrow, the Jets with Aaron Rodgers and the Chargers with Justin Herbert.

This, of course, came on the heels of Tua's long-term viability being in question after his concussion issues of 2022.

Those concussion issues are in the past when it comes to Tua's new contract, as far as Grier concerned.

"I think for us, every player deals with certain things," Grier said. "Even as you’ve seen this year, you look at all the quarterback injuries around the league and there are other quarterbacks and really good players that have had multiple season-ending injuries as well. The one thing Tua did was he attacked the offseason wanting to prove that he could stay healthy. Spending the time learning to fall, with the jiu-jitsu and stuff, it paid off for him.”

WHAT THE BIG MONEY FOR TUA WILL MEAN FOR THE DOLPHINS

The Dolphins are handling Tua's negotiations as they navigate a troublesome cap situation created in part by their high-profile trade acquisitions of recent years, notably Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey.

Grier indicated the ability to land players like that will be greatly reduced once Tua signs a new contract.

“All you guys have seen around the league is when you get those guys on a rookie deal, it allows you to do the things that we’ve done the last few years, to go get guys, whether it was Tyreek, Bradley, etc.," Grier said. "And also for us moving forward, we have had a lot of good young players come up too like Jaylen Waddle and (Jaelan) Phillips. We have five or six guys too that we’re talking to that are going to be candidates for possible extensions.



"Every year you can’t go and make those moves that people get excited for. You’ve seen it around the league that it’s not sustainable. At some point you have to reel it back a little bit and add some youth and influx, and then cherry-pick here and there. We’ve been looking at all different ways in terms of building this thing and keeping our roster competitive.”

