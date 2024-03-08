Jake Bailey joined the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent last offseason

Five days before the start of the new league year, the Miami Dolphins have re-signed their first impending unrestricted free agent.

The team has agreed to terms with punter Jake Bailey on a new two-year deal, according to reports from ESPN and Bleacher Report. Bailey was among the 26 players scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Bailey joined the Dolphins as a free agent last offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

Bailey had a gross 45.7-yard average with a net of 40.7 yards, ranking in the bottom third in the NFL in both categories. Bailey fared better in terms of punts inside the 20 against touchbacks with a 6.7-to-1 (20-3, good for 12th in the NFL.

His best performance of the season might have come in the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany when he had a 43.1-yard net average on seven kicks with four punts inside the 20 and no touchbacks.

STILL A LONG LIST OF PENDING DOLPHINS UFAs

Bailey was one of the 26 Dolphins players who entered the offseason scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 13.

His return means the Dolphins will have the same trio for the kicking game, with long-snapper Blake Ferguson and kicker Jason Sanders also under contract.

The list of remaining impending UFAs is highlighted by DT Christian Wilkins, G Robert Hunt, C Connor Williams and LB Andrew Van Ginkel.

The others are RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Braxton Berrios, WR Chase Claypool, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Robbie Chosen, WR River Cracraft, TE Tyler Kroft, T Kendall Lamm, G Isaiah Wynn, C Jonotthan Harrison, DT Raekwon Davis, DT Da'Shawn Hand, LB Melvin Ingram, LB Justin Houston, LB Bruce Irvin, LB Calvin Munson, CB Justin Bethel, CB Eli Apple, CB Nik Needham, S DeShon Elliott and S Brandon Jones.