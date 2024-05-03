Dolphins Reaction to Beckham Signing

Skip to main content
    The Miami Dolphins bolstered their already potent offense with the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

    The Miami Dolphins made a big splash Friday morning when they agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., adding another big name to their already potent offense.

    Beckham's two new wide receiver partners certainly were excited about the news, as they expressed on social media.

    Before Beckham signed with the Dolphins but after his free agent visit in late March, fullback Alec Ingold talked about Beckham could bring to a new team during an interview on SiriusXM.

    "When you see OBJ as a player, the third-down separation per route, all those analytics, it's like unbelievable," Ingold said. "The big-play ability at this point in his career is unbelievable as well. So to be able to be a fan to see the way he can come to a different team and infiltrate the culture in a positive way, whether it was with the Rams, with the Ravens, you see him being able to mentor the younger receivers. It just seems like he's a great human being and a point in his career where he's really good at what he does, he's extremely talented, and he is a character to uplift his teammates, right?

    "He's an intriguing prospect. It's somebody that I'm sure a lot of people would love to have on their team."

    The move to Miami will reunite Beckham with cornerback Jalen Ramsey with whom he won a title with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season (though Beckham sustained a torn ACL in the Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals).
