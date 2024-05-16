The Miami Dolphins' 2024 Regular Season Schedule
The Miami Dolphins' 2024 NFL regular season schedule was officially released Wednesday. Fans already knew who the opponents were — now they know the dates and times of the contests.
Miami will open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup pits quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence against each other for the second time since they first met in the 2019 CFB National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson. Lawrence's Tigers won the contest.
The last time the two met was in 2021 when Lawrence helped Jacksonville pull out a 23-20 last-second victory.
Miami plays division rival Buffalo in the comfort of Hard Rock Stadium in a Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup on Sept. 12. It will be the first of five prime-time games that include a home Monday Night Football matchup against Tennessee on Sept. 30, a trip to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football against the Rams on Nov. 11, a Thanksgiving Thursday Night Football matchup in Green Bay Nov. 28, and Sunday Night Football in Cleveland on Dec. 29.
The Dolphins will be well-traveled in 2024 — with nine road games and trips out west to Los Angeles and Seattle, the Dolphins will cover 25,869 miles. Miami will travel to Indianapolis, Houston, Cleveland, and Green Bay as well, among others.
A notable game on the schedule is the return game for former defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who will be coming to Miami with the Las Vegas Raiders on No. 17.
Overall, the Dolphins will play seven games against six different playoff teams from the 2023 season, including four against division champions from a year ago. Five of those seven contests will be played on the road as the AFC plays nine road games in even years.
The Dolphins have a Week 6 bye week and seven road trip afterward, including right out of the bye, when they go to Indianapolis Week 7.
The Dolphins will face the New York Jets twice in the final five weeks, including the season finale at MetLife Stadium on either Jan. 4 or 5.
THE DOLPHINS' 2024 SCHEDULE
Sept. 8, Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.
Sept. 12, Buffalo at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday night)
Sept. 22, Miami at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 30, Tennessee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (Monday night)
Oct. 6, Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Oct. 13, Bye week
Oct. 20, Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Oct. 27, Arizona at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3, Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Nov. 11, Miami at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Monday night)
Nov. 17, Las Vegas at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov. 24, New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov. 28, Miami at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (Thursday night, Thanksgiving)
Dec. 8, N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Dec. 15, Miami at Houston, 1 p.m.
Dec. 22, San Fransisco at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
Dec. 29, Miami at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday night)
Jan. 4 or 5, Miami at N.Y. Jets, TBD