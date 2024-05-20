Dolphins Schedule Spotlight: Opening with Two Home Games
The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2024 schedule with two home games for only the fourth time since they joined the NFL in 1970 after that league's merger with the AFL.
By contrast, the Dolphins have opened with two road games 11 times, most recently last season when they started with victories against the L.A. Chargers and the New England Patriots.
The two home games to start things off is one of the clear highlights of this Dolphins 2024 schedule, so we break it down.
WHAT RECENT NFL HISTORY TELLS US ABOUT HAVING TWO HOME GAMES AT THE START
The Dolphins will be one of four teams with two home games to start the 2024 season, along with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
In the past three seasons, 13 different teams started with consecutive home games, including five who were coming off playoff seasons — like the Dolphins will be in 2024.
Interestingly, teams have a 13-13 record in those games, with three teams starting 2-0, three starting 0-2, and the other five starting 1-1.
The three teams that started 2-0 with their two home games were the 2021 Carolina Panthers, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2023 Atlanta Falcons. Of the three, only the 2021 Bucs (who were the defending Super Bowl champions) went on to make the playoffs.
The three teams that started 0-2 — the 2021 Colts, 2023 Patriots and 2023 Broncos — all failed to make the playoffs, with only the Colts managing to finish with a winning record.
THE DOLPHINS SEASONS THAT STARTED WITH TWO AT HOME
The Dolphins' previous seasons with two home games at the start were 1997, 2011 and most recently 2019.
And for the Dolphins, taking advantage of that start has correlated to making the playoffs.
In 1997, the Dolphins opened with home victories against the Colts and Titans, and ended up making the playoffs after finishing 9-7.
In 2011, the Dolphins opener with losses against the Patriots (in a wild Monday night shootout) and Texans, started 0-7 and finished 6-10.
The 2019 season was the "rebuilding" year or the "Tank for Tua" year — however you want to describe it — and it started with humbling losses against the Ravens and Patriots by a combined score of 102-10 (59-10 and 43-0). The Dolphins again started the season at 0-7, though like 2011 they were able to rebound a bit in the second half of the season, this time finishing at 5-11.
With the Dolphins' really challenging final six-game stretch and the high number of quality teams in the AFC, they certainly could give themselves an early and significant boost if they can manage to kick off their season by taking care of business at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8 and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 12.
RELATED STORIES
-- Dolphins 2024 Schedule Takeaways
-- The Dolphins' Most Attractive 2024 Matchups
-- Ranking the 2024 Dolphins Games by Degree of Difficulty