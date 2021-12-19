Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    Holland Out Against Jets

    Miami Dolphins rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland was downgraded Sunday morning
    Author:

    The Miami Dolphins will not have rookie safety Jevon Holland for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium after all.

    There was some hope that Holland would be able to play after being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, but he after being listed as questionable he was downgraded to OUT Sunday morning.

    This means the Dolphins will be without two of their top rookies against the Jets, with first-round pick wide receiver Jaylen Waddle currently on the COVID-19 list. Running back Phillip Lindsay also is on the COVID-19 list.

    Read More

    Holland's absence will be mitigated somewhat by the return of fellow starter Brandon Jones, who will be back after missing two games with an elbow injury. To bolster the safety position, the Dolphins also elevated Sheldrick Redwine from the practice earlier in the week.

    Jones likely will start alongside veteran Eric Rowe against the Jets.

    Holland has been outstanding as a rookie after arriving as a second-round pick out of Oregon with one of the picks the Dolphins obtained in the big Laremy Tunsil trade back in September 2019.

    Holland is tied for second on the team in interceptions with two and tied for second in passes defenses with nine, to go along with his two sacks.

    Jevon Holland
    News

    Holland Out Against Jets

    just now
    Jevon Holland
    News

    Dolphins Make More Moves Before Jets Game

    16 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Predictions Roundup

    19 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Matchup

    21 hours ago
    Jaelan Phillips
    News

    Dolphins Weekend Notebook: COVID, Schedule, Wilson's New Look, Phillips Staying Humble, More

    23 hours ago
    Brandon Jones
    News

    The Final Week 15 Injury Report ... And What It Means

    Dec 17, 2021
    Urban Meyer
    News

    Urban Meyer and the Dolphins Angles

    Dec 17, 2021
    Myles Gaskin
    News

    Reinforcements at Running Back

    Dec 17, 2021