Dolphins Select Another Pass Rusher

The Miami Dolphins doubled down on pass rushers in the 2024 NFL draft, taking Mohamed Kamara from Colorado State in the fifth round.

That selection follows that of Penn State's Chop Robinson in Round 1.

Kamara was taken with the 158th overall selection after the Dolphins traded into Round 4 to take Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.

Kamara will join the Dolphins after spending five seasons at Colorado State, for whom he served as a team captain.

Unlike Robinson, Kamara had impressive production in college, recording 29 sacks over the past three seasons, unlike 13 in 2023.

Kamara is not related to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, but his brother Amara played at Temple.

Listed at 6-1, 248, Kamara lacks ideal size, but NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had him projected as a Round 3 selection.

"Broadly built edge defender with substandard traits but lights-out production over the last couple of seasons," Zierlein wrote. "Kamara won't be everyone's cup of tea due to his lack of length and tendency to rely heavily upon his power. He gets into the pocket with violent hands, lower-body drive power and a relentless desire to meet the quarterback. He'll have to prove he can circumvent long-limbed technicians on the next level, which could be a challenge. He's not a classic edge-setter against the run but does a nice job of playing under blockers and sneaking into the gaps. He might drop some on draft day due to the measurables, but the kind of will to conquer he's shown typically translates in the NFL."

The doubling down on pass rushers makes more sense when you consider the status of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both recovering from severe injuries sustained late in the 2023 season.

The addition of Kamara gives the Dolphins another option in the pass rush should Chubb and/or Phillips need some time to get back to full speed.