NFL Insider Draft-Day Mock Has Dolphins Making a Trade

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have the 21st overall pick

Another mock draft from a prominent NFL analyst was published early Thursday morning and it had the Miami Dolphins trading out of their 21st pick.

Following a mock deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager had the Dolphins selected Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. In addition to this pick at 29th, the Dolphins were compensated with a third-round pick, the 73rd overall selection.

The Dolphins are without picks in the third or fourth round, so trading back is a concept that could help them get back in either or both of those rounds. However, there could be a cost of the choice of a premium player.

The 21st pick ended up being Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, and other names connected to Miami still on the board there were Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton.

In other areas of note from Schrager’s mock, he has five trades, six quarterbacks and seven wide receivers taken in the first round.

Fellow NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his own final mock Wednesday night, and he had the Dolphins taking Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

The draft starts tonight in Detroit, Michigan, at 8 p.m. ET. Miami should hit the clock in the neighborhood of 10:30-10:45 p.m.