Skip to main content
    Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson (DL45) speaks at the 2024 scouting combine

    NFL Insider Draft-Day Mock Has Dolphins Making a Trade

    The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have the 21st overall pick

    In this story:

    Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins Mock Draft
    2024 NFL Draft

    Another mock draft from a prominent NFL analyst was published early Thursday morning and it had the Miami Dolphins trading out of their 21st pick.

    Following a mock deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager had the Dolphins selected Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. In addition to this pick at 29th, the Dolphins were compensated with a third-round pick, the 73rd overall selection.

    The Dolphins are without picks in the third or fourth round, so trading back is a concept that could help them get back in either or both of those rounds. However, there could be a cost of the choice of a premium player.

    The 21st pick ended up being Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, and other names connected to Miami still on the board there were Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, and Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton.

    In other areas of note from Schrager’s mock, he has five trades, six quarterbacks and seven wide receivers taken in the first round.

    Fellow NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his own final mock Wednesday night, and he had the Dolphins taking Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

    The draft starts tonight in Detroit, Michigan, at 8 p.m. ET. Miami should hit the clock in the neighborhood of 10:30-10:45 p.m.

    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.