New Dolphins center Aaron Brewer excels as a run blocker, but has had issues in pass protection during his tenure as a starter for the Titans

It appears that the Connor Williams era with the Miami Dolphins has come to a conclusion because Miami seemingly intends to sign a center as his replacement.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have agreed to a three-year deal worth $21 million with former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer, a former Texas State standout who worked his way up the depth chart as an undrafted player.

While the details of the deal have not been confirmed, that kind of financial commitment isn't made to a backup.

That hints that Brewer will be replacing Williams, who started the majority of games at center the past two seasons, before suffering tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in early December. Williams missing the season's final five games, which includes Miami's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams is viewed as one of the NFL's top free agent offensive linemen, but his agent Drew Rosenhaus told WQAM it will be a while before sixth-year veteran is ready to sign as a free agent. He's facing a 9-12 month rehab.

Brewer should excel against run

Brewer has started 40 of the 58 games he's played for the Tennessee Titans, and has handled more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past two seasons.

He's supposedly a good run blocker because of his athleticism, leverage and mobility, which could make him a seamless fit for Miami's outside zone running scheme.

The biggest concern is that at only 6-foot-1, 295 pounds Brewer gets overpowered too often in pass pro situations. He allowed six sacks and 34 pressures last year according to ProFootballFocus.com.

Before Brewer's addition, it was believed that Liam Eichenberg might have to continue playing center considering the former Notre Dame standout did an admirable job replacing Williams last season.

However, Brewer's addition means Eichenberg could be penciled in as Robert Hunt's replacement as the Dolphins' starting right guard. Last season Eichenberg, a second-round pick in 2021, admitted that he felt right guard was the most ideal position for him.

That role is open now since Hunt agreed to a five-year deal with the Carolina Panthers with a reported value of $100 million, and featured $63 million in guaranteed money.

Dolphins working to rebuild O-line

This week the Dolphins finalized a restructured contract for Terron Armstead, ensuring that the Pro Bowl offensive lineman returns for his 12th NFL season, and third with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins also re-signed backup Robert Jones, who has started 13 of the 32 games he's played for Miami. But losing Hunt, a four-year starter, will leave a void.

Isaiah Wynn, who spent most of last season as the starting left guard before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury, and Kendall Lamm, who started eight games last season as Miami's swing tackle, are free agents along with Williams and Hunt.

If Wynn and Lamm aren't re-signed the Dolphins will likely need to find replacements for them because Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes, Chasen Hines and Jones are the only backups under contract heading into the offseason program.

It's possible that the Dolphins could use a deep crop of draftable offensive linemen to replenish the offensive line's depth.