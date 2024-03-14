The Dolphins are reportedly signing cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal that could be worth $16.5 million

The Miami Dolphins are attempting to beef up a secondary that has been depleted by Xavien Howard's release, and this week's free agent deflections by signing veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, an eight-year veteran who has started 93 NFL games.

Last season Fuller, who is known for his physical nature and playing style, contributed 79 tackles, two interceptions, and recovered two fumbles in the 15 games he played for the Washington Commanders.

Last season opposing quarterbacks produced a cumulative passer rating of 120.4 when throwing to receivers Fuller was covering.

The former Virginia Tech standout allowed 55 of the 80 passes thrown his direction to be completed, and gave up nine touchdowns. All of those figures were a career-worst for the 29-year-old, who was initially a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Fuller receives two-year deal

According to ESPN, Fuller and the Dolphins agreed to a two-year deal that could be worth $16.5 million. The exact details of the deal won't be known until the details are reported to the NFL.

The Dolphins defense will feature a new look in 2024 because Howard, the longest tenured Dolphins, was released earlier this month to clear nearly $19 million in cap space, which will become available to South Florida's NFL team on June 1.

Miami also lost safeties DeShon Elliott to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which signed him to a two-year deal that could be worth $6 million, and Brandon Jones signed a three year deal that could be worth $20 million with the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins did sign former Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer, and Siran Neal, a special teams ace, as replacements. And Miami also re-signed safety Elijah Campbell, a special teams ace, and Nik Needham to fortify the unit's depth.

Eli Apple and Justin Bethel remain free agents, and could possible be re-signed. Keion Crossen, who missed last season because of a knee injury, was also released to clear nearly $3 million in cap space.

Who plays opposite Ramsey?

Fuller has the potential to be far from than depth if he's healthy, and can get back to the playing form he had previously during his time with Washington and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He'll likely be viewed as the frontrunner to start on the boundary opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver vowed to have shadow the opposition's best receiver moving forward.

Kader Kohou, a second-year player who struggled last season, Neal, Needham, Cam Smith, a 2023 second-round pick who sparingly played on defense last season, and Ethan Bonner, a promising second-year player who spent last season on Miami's practice squad, fill out the cornerback unit.

The Dolphins will likely add a couple more defensive backs, either through free agency or the NFL draft, because the team typically carries at least 10 cornerbacks and six safeties to training camp.