Anthony Walker intends to sign with the Dolphins after undergoing a surgical procedure on a knee last December

The Miami Dolphins have a long way to go to patch the holes free agency and the team's cap crisis have created on the defense, but the journey began Monday when the franchise agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Anthony Walker.

Terms of the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, were not disclosed. But the odds of it being for substantial money are slim considering the cap crisis the Dolphins are in — expected to clear at least $30 million in cap space by March 13, which is the start of the NFL's new league year — and the fact Walker played for $1.23 million for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Walker, a Miami native who played at Pace High School before going on to star at Northwestern, was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts and spent the past three seasons as starter for the Browns.

Walker has 75 games of starter experience

During his seven-year NFL career, he's started 75 of the 85 games he's played, and has contributed 513 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered another four.

Walker has produced three seasons with 100 or more tackles.

He started 12 games for the playoff-bound Browns last season before suffering a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. He'll need to pass a physical with the Dolphins to finalize the deal to which he's agreed.

Walker, who contributed 42 tackles, forced one fumble and recovered another last season, likely will be called on to replace Jerome Baker, a six-year starter who Miami released last week to clear $9.8 million in cap space.

Unless he's beaten out by someone else on the roster, or isn't physically ready to earn a starting spot in training camp later this summer, he'll likely work as the second inside linebacker paired with David Long Jr., who led the team in tackles last season.

Walker is second Dolphins newcomer

Walker likely will become the fourth newcomer added to the roster this month, joining tight end Jonnu Smith, who signed a two-year deal that reportedly could be worth $10 million, and defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon.

The Dolphins also have re-signed safety Elijah Campbell, cornerback Nik Needham and offensive tackle Robert Jones this month. But Miami has lost a number of the team's top free agents — Christian Wilkins (Raiders), Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings), Brandon Jones (Broncos) and Robert Hunt (Panthers) — to other NFL teams.