Dolphins Bringing In Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. indeed will be bringing his talents to South Florida.

Forgive us to stealing the overused and often misused cliché, but the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and former New York Giants first-round pick.

The move, confirmed by a league source, comes about five weeks after the Dolphins brought in Beckham for a free agent visit.

The one-year contract is for $3 million but could go to $8.5 million incentives, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Beckham joins the Dolphins after spending one season with the Baltimore Ravens, for whom he signed for $15 million.

In that one season, Beckham tied for third on the team with 35 receptions, but his 16.1-yard average was the best for the Ravens.

ANOTHER PIECE FOR DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER CORPS

The move with Beckham comes a little less than a week after the Dolphins selected not one but two wide receivers in the 2024 NFL draft, Malik Washington of Virginia and Tahj Washington of USC.

Beckham figures to slide into the No. 3 role behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with the Dolphins perhaps hoping they're not so dependent on their two starting speedsters.

In addition to the two draft picks, the Dolphins also re-signed River Cracraft and Braxton in the offseason, will have back 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma after he missed almost all of last season with a neck injury, and also have on the roster young hopefuls Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz and Matthew Sexton.

What Beckham's arrival does is boost that third spot significantly and helps protect against late-season injuries after the Dolphins saw Hill and Waddle limp to the finish line last year.

Beckham has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons among his NFL credentials, but none since the 2019 season, but his 2023 performance still was a nice rebound after he missed all of 2022 recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in the previous Super Bowl while a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

While this isn't prime OBJ that the Dolphins are getting now, this still has to be viewed as a very good depth move for a team that already had a lot of different ways to hurt defenses.