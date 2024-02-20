Dolphins-Titans Game Ranked in the Top 10 in NFL for 2023

The game most often blamed for the Miami Dolphins' late-season collapse and inability to capture the AFC East title for the first time since 2008 also has been deemed one of the 10 best games of the 2023 season.

NFL Network is replaying the top 10 games of the season all week, as determined by the Around the NFL staff, comprised of NFL.com and NFL Network members, and that 28-27 Dolphins loss against the Tennessee Titans came in at number 10.

Tennessee pulled off the upset in that Monday night matchup at Hard Rock Stadium by erasing a 27-13 deficit in the final 4:34 with a touchdown, two-point conversion, another touchdown and an extra point.

During that span, the Dolphins offense went three-and-out and then could manage only one first down after starting its final drive at its 25 with 1:45 left, the loss clinched when Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Harold Landry on fourth-and-2 from the Miami 45.

The Dolphins had taken their lead on two short Raheem Mostert touchdown runs that followed a muffed punt and then a fumble recovery by Bradley Chubb after a botched pitch from QB Will Levis to running back Derrick Henry.

A DAMAGING LOSS FOR DOLPHINS

The loss was the only one of the season for the Dolphins against a team that failed to make the playoffs, and it was devastating because of that factor combined by the borderline-historic collapse.

Miami did rebound to win its next two games — at home against the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys — but the loss allowed the Buffalo Bills to stay alive in the AFC East race, which they ended up taking with a victory at Hard Rock Stadium in the season finale.

Failing to win the AFC East sent to the Dolphins to Kansas City for their first-round playoff game, whereas they would have played host to the Pittsburgh Steelers by winning the Tennessee game had the other results remained the same.

THE TOP DOLPHINS GAME?

For a leaguewide list, the Dolphins-Titans definitely has merit for being on a top 10 list because of the late-game drama, even though it was bad drama for Miami and its fans.

The other Dolphins game that really stands out among all others in the 2023 season was the opener against the L.A. Chargers when the lead changed hands a whopping nine times before Miami pulled out a 36-34 victory thanks to Tua's late touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the defense clinched it with two sacks of Justin Herbert on the Chargers' final three offensive plays.

That game probably should have a place in the top five around the NFL in 2023.