Miami Dolphins Stock Report (Day 1)

The first day of training camp featured a short, non-padded practice that had a decent amount of action to it.

Nothing special, but there were a couple of highlight-worthy moments.

Top play of the day: Tua Tagovailoa’s 40-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle, who initially bobbled the ball, but brought it in for the reception. Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott were the defensive backs on the play, which makes me conclude Miami was in some type of zone coverage. The ball wasn’t perfectly thrown. It was fluttering, but it got where it needed to be. Jaelan Phillips had a good rush on that play but Kendall Lamm stonewalled him, giving Tagovailoa time to release the ball.

Runner-up: Xavien Howard breaking up a pass from Tagovailoa that was intended for Tyreek Hill. The defense celebrated as if it were a turnover. Bring your popcorn for these daily battles.

Top Performers:

1. Offensive Tackle Kendall Lamm

If you told me Kendall Lamm was Terron Armstead and I didn’t know better I would have believed you based on day one. Lamm, who the Dolphins signed to a one-year deal worth $1.16 million this offseason, which included a $100,000 signing bonus and a guarantee of $100,000, repeatedly stonewalled Miami’s top pass rushers one-on-one during team sessions. There’s a possibility that Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb took their foot off the gas a little at the end of rushes because this wasn’t a padded practice, but Lamm impressed me on the first day.

2. Tailback Salvon Ahmed

The forgotten man of the Dolphins backfield delivered a couple of chunk runs in his limited opportunities, and it was clearly a reminder that he shouldn’t be forgotten, or overlooked. Ahmed often flashes during these non-padded practices, so this isn’t a surprise. If he continues to run with force when the pads come on, then we could potentially see him push for playing time and solidify his spot on the 53-man roster.

3. Fullback Alec Ingold

Ingold was effective catching passes, and had a number of forceful blocks, which included one where he stood up Chubb, preventing the pass rusher from producing a would-be sack on Tagovailoa. Ingold had a strong end of minicamp showing, and the way he's been standing defenders up hints he could have a larger role in the offense.

Stock down:

I keep waiting for Channing Tindall, a 2022 third-round selection, to make plays that show there’s some upside. But it’s been a long wait. Because there are only five inside linebackers on the roster he got plenty of opportunities to impress on day one, and the only thing that stood out to me was how slow his reaction time was, and how many false steps he took. One of my contemporaries made an excellent point about Tindall that I I'd love to take credit for, but can't. He said if Tindall were drafted three rounds lower he wouldn’t still be on the roster. The former Georgia starter needs to pick it up.