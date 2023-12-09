Dolphins Week 14 Opponent Breakdown: Tennessee Titans

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 10-3 on the season when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

The Titans, who are coming a 28-25 home loss against the Indianapolis Colts, will go into the game with a 4-8 record.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Commanders, we turned to Tom Brew, publisher of Fan Nation sister All Titans.

1. The Titans not only are 4-8 but trail three division opponents by at least three games, so that begs the question of whether the Titans still think they can make a run at the playoffs or are they playing with 2024 in mind?

TB: They are very much still in 2023 mode, because a Mike Vrabel-coached team will never surrender until they are mathematically eliminated, which could come in the next week or two. But this season has been all about moving forward with Will Levis, and Vrabel definitely wants to give him good opportunities this season. So even though the playoffs are a pipe dream now, they still want to go out there every game expecting to win and doing some good things.

2. With star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons likely out with a knee injury, how could the Titans defense manage to slow down, let alone stop, the explosive Dolphins offense?

TB: Simmons is a big loss, because the standout defensive tackle anchors their solid run defense and can also pressure the quarterback up the middle. The Titans don’t have a lot of depth at that position, and certainly have no one with Simmons’ skill set. The Dolphins haven’t had a 100-yard rusher since Week 6, but that could change Monday night.

3. How would you assess rookie QB Will Levis' performance since taking over for former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill, and does he make the Titans better right now?

TB: There’s no question the Titans feel like they have their quarterback of the future. He’s shown a lot of good things so far in taking over for 35-year-old veteran Ryan Tannehill. Both are 2-4 as starters, but Tannehill had only two touchdown passes and six interceptions, and a 32.7 QBR. Levis has seven TD passes and just two interceptions, and one was a desperation heave at the end of the Thursday night loss to Pittsburgh. He’s a rookie, so he doesn’t see all of the field every play, but he’s also “tough as hell,’’ according to Vrabel, and he’ll take a huge shot to get the ball off. He’s going to be good, and can hold his own in an AFC South division that’s loaded with young QB. Talent,

4. How much can Derrick Henry still impact a game, particularly this upcoming matchup when he's coming off taking a blow to the head?

TB: He was having a huge game last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts before he got hurt. He had 102 yards on 22 carries, and the skills are still there. The Titans’ offensive line is a mess, but they do open some holes at times, and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has to call the right run plays at the right time.

5. What do you feel is the most logical path to a Titans upset victory in this matchup or even simply making this a close game when the point spread is almost two touchdowns?

TB: Yeah, the Titans are 13.5-point underdogs for a reason. Their secondary has been torched at times this year, and there’s no way they can hang with the Dolphins’ receivers. Cornerback Kristian Fulton has had an up-and-down season and he’s dealing with a hamstring issue again. Sean Murphy-Bunting was a good signing this year, and he’s been good. But he was the guy who was beaten deep in overtime against the Colts. The other DBs are raw. The only chance they have is if they can rush the passer well for 60 minutes and force Tua Tagoviola into some turnovers. It’s a reach because the Titans have only forced 10 turnovers all year, and only the 1-0 Carolina Panthers (8) are worse. I don’t gamble, but if I did, there’s no way I could ever consider taking the Titans and the points here.