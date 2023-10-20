Dolphins Week 7 Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 6-1 when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

The defending NFC champion Eagles, like the Dolphins, are 5-1 but they're coming off their first loss of the season, a 20-14 setback against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Eagles, we turned to Ed Kracz of SI Fan Nation sister site Eagles Today.

1. The Eagles are 5-1, but they still seem to not look as dominant as they did last season; how would you compare them to the NFC championship team of a year ago?

EK: There really is no comparison between teams. The Eagles lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs and they had to replace five starters on defense. Also, the Eagles remained relatively healthy last year. Though they lost a key player here or there for up to as many as five games, they were completely healthy for the Super Bowl. This year, injuries have hit them big time. It’s not so much the volume of injuries but the fact that they have all come basically at the same position, which is the secondary. They have had to use 15 different defensive backs already this year. Now, the right side of their very good offensive line is banged up, without starting RG Cam Jurgens (on IR with an ankle) and RT Lane Johnson (questionable to play on Sunday, also with an ankle). The good news for them is they have plenty of time to progress and tweak their roster before the trade deadline.

2. A lot of the focus will be on the QBs, so how would you assess Jalen Hurst's performance so far, particularly in light of the huge contract the Eagles gave him in the offseason?

EK: The Eagles never hesitate to re-sign their own players when they believe in their potential and Hurts certainly showed that a season ago when he was the MVP runner-up. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t as we saw with Carson Wentz. As far as Hurts’ season, I would say, like the team, it hasn’t been the same. He has thrown seven touchdowns but also has thrown seven interceptions, after throwing just six of those last year. I would note, though, that, while defenses may be paying more attention to him in the run game, Hurts also seems cognizant of his health. Unable to play all 7 games in his first two years as a starter due to injuries, he seems intent on trying to evolve into more of a pocket passer, keeping his eyes downfield longer, and even when breaking contain and getting to the edge, he doesn’t seem as quick to take off running.

3. Where is the Eagles running game now after swapping out Miles Sanders for D'Andre Swift in the offseason?

EK: It really hasn’t skipped a beat too much, and that’s probably due to an offensive line that is one of the best in the business when healthy and Hurts’ ability to be the plus-one in the backfield and force defenses to pay attention to his legs. The Eagles are still one of the best running teams in the league, as evidenced by their No. 2 overall ranking in run offense, with a 150-yards-per-game average. Swift is fifth in the league in rushing with 452 yards and 12th in yards from scrimmage with 567.

4. Who are the defensive players the Dolphins need to focus on neutralizing, and why?

EK: Haason Reddick, who had 19.5 sacks last year including the postseason run to the Super Bowl, has been on a tear. He played with a cast on a surgically repaired thumb for the first three games and didn’t have a sack. In the past three games, he has 5.5 sacks, including multiple sacks in the last two. Also, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive end Josh Sweat are handfuls on the D-line. Carter, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, is someone to watch if he plays. He should be in the Rookie of the Year mix and has 3.5 sacks. Per NextGen Stats, only Carter and Aaron Donald have produced 25-plus QB pressures, 3.5-plus sacks, and two forced fumbles in the first five games of a season since 2016. Sweat also has 3.5 sacks and is tied for the most pressures in the league with 31.

5. How big of a home-field advantage do you see Lincoln Financial Field as providing for the Eagles on Sunday night?

EK: It’s always difficult to play in Philadelphia as we are seeing across the street where the Philadelphia Phillies are riding the home crowd energy to another probable trip to the World Series. The Linc crowd, though, can be fickle, and quick to turn on the home team if it starts slowly. Already, they have been booed at halftime this season for a poor first two quarters against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, a game Philly won in overtime, 34-31. The Dolphins can take them out early with a fast start.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.