Waddle set an NFL rookie record for receptions in 2022 and followed that by leading the entire league in receiving average in 2023, and now he's looking for more knowledge and more consistency

What can Jaylen Waddle do for an encore?

In his first two NFL seasons, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver set a league rookie record for most receptions and then he led the entire league in receiving average.

From a statistical standpoint, it's going to be difficult for Waddle to top those two achievements, though he obviously could simply lead the league in total receiving yards in 2023.

His goals, though, aren't that specific.

Waddle was asked this week after the Dolphins' OTA open to the media about the areas where he's looking to improve, and this is what he had to say.

“I feel like just knowledge," Waddle answered. "Another year under my belt. I get to see how the league works even more. I think preparation, seeing defenses and knowing what a defense is going to do, how they plan on playing us and adjusting the game. I feel like it’s a lot I can grow from in the first two seasons. Still growing, just trying to stack days together.”

WHERE WADDLE COULD GET BETTER

From this vantage point, the more glaring area where Waddle can get better in 2023 is consistency with his pass catching.

Waddle was charged for seven drops last season, according to Pro Football Reference, a total that ranked tied fort 16th in the NFL. He did catch 75 passes, so his drop percentage of 6.0 percent was tied for 44th-highest.

That followed his rookie season with eight drops, though he caught 104 passes in that record-setting year.

Waddle also lost a fumble last season, and it was a costly one in what easily was his worst performance of 2022. It came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 when the Dolphins had reached the plus-30-yard line on their way to trying to take a fourth-quarter lead.

Earlier in the game, Waddle let a Teddy Bridgewater pass go through his hands for an interception that led to a Vikings field goal right before halftime.

Look, Waddle likely never will be the kind of receiver who catches everything thrown near him and the reality is that the occiasional drop is something the Dolphins gladly will trade in exchange for what his ridiculous speed does for the offense.

BIGGER, STRONGER WADDLE

One thing that was obvious with Waddle when he spoke to reporters this week was that he got bigger in the offseason — as in, stronger.

“You see that?" Waddle asked reporters. "You see that. You see that."

More laughter after Waddle says this when he's asked how much weight he's put on: “I can’t tell you that. You see me run somebody over, then you’ll know."

Lastly, Waddle says this: "I feel bigger, stronger, faster."

It's hard to imagine Waddle being much faster than he was last year or the year before as a rookie, but the "bigger, stronger" part is believable.

And if he can get bigger and stronger without losing any speed — and D.K. Metcalf has shown it can be done, even though we still doubt he's faster than Tyreek Hill — that's all the better.

What the extra strength will do for Waddle is allow him to deal better with those cornerbacks who want to get physical with him at the line of scrimmage to disrupt the timing of the passing game.

And that absolutely would be something else that would make Waddle better.

It's not like he wasn't very good in his first two seasons, but just imagining the possibilities for a Waddle-plus is pretty exciting.